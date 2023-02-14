KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 2

The second match of PSL 2023 will see Karachi Kings (KAR) take on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, February 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction.

Karachi Kings had a dismal PSL campaign last season, winning only one out of their 10 games. However, they have rung in the changes in the off-season, with Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali making the move from Peshawar Zalmi.

Although they will be keen to start the campaign on the right note, the Kings are up against a strong Peshawar Zalmi side, led by Babar Azam. Despite being light on the bowling front, Peshawar's batting unit should hold them in good stead.

With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game is on the cards in Karachi.

KAR vs PES Match Details, PSL 2023, Match 2

Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmo will lock horns in the second match of the PSL 2023 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAR vs PES, PSL 2023, Match 2

Date and Time: 14th February 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

KAR vs PES probable playing 11s for today’s match

Karachi Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings probable playing 11

James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Mohammad Amir, Mir Hamza and Tabriaz Shamsi.

Peshawar Zalmi injury/team news

No injury concerns for Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad, Arshad Iqbal and Mujeeb ur Rahman/Richard Gleeson.

KAR vs PES Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Haris (5 matches, 166 runs, SR: 186.52)

Mohammad Haris had a breakout season in 2022, scoring 166 runs in five matches. He has a PSL strike rate of 186.52 and has gone on to represent Pakistan in white-ball cricket. Given his explosive batting ability, Haris is a top pick for your KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shoaib Malik (11 matches. 401 runs, Average: 44.56)

Shoaib Malik was one of the top performers in PSL 2022, scoring 401 runs in 11 matches. He averaged 44.56, doing well in the top order for Peshawar Zalmi. Although Malik has shifted bases from Peshawar to Karachi ahead of PSL 2023, his experience makes him a fine pick for your KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Imad Wasim (6 matches, 9 wickets, ER: 6.83)

Imad Wasim had a brilliant campaign with the Sylhet Strikers in BPL 2023, picking up 12 wickets in 11 matches. He had an economy rate of just 5.12 in BPL and also chipped in with handy runs in the lower order. With Wasim likely to play a prominent role with both the bat and ball, he is a viable pick for your KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Salman Irshad (8 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 17.60)

Salman Irshad was one of the standout performers for Peshawar last season, picking up 15 wickets in just eight matches. He averaged 17.60, with most of his wickets coming in the backend of the innings. With Irshad in decent form in the domestic leagues as well, he is a fine addition to your KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

KAR vs PES match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is one of the best batters in the world and is a consistent performer in the PSL. He scored 343 runs in 10 matches last season, with a couple of fifties to his name as well. With Babar keen to get a big one against his former team, he is a fine captaincy pick for your KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

James Vince

James Vince comes into the PSL on the back of a fine ILT20 campaign, scoring 439 runs in 11 matches. He averaged 48.78 and also led the Giants to the ILT20 trophy. With Vince likely to bat at the top of the order for Karachi, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mohammad Haris 166 runs in 6 matches Mir Hamza 8 wickets in 4 matches Babar Azam 343 runs in 10 matches Shoaib Malik 401 runs in 11 matches Salman Irshad 15 wickets in 8 matches

KAR vs PES match expert tips for PSL 2023, Final

Mohammad Amir has been in fine form coming into the PSL, picking up 14 wickets in 11 matches for the Sylhet Strikers in the BPL. He is an experienced campaigner who can swing the ball both ways and hold his own at the death as well. If he finds his groove early in his spell, Amir could be a game-changing selection for your KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Shoaib Malik, James Vince (vc), Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Salman Irshad

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris (vc)

Batters: Haider Ali, James Vince (c), Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Salman Irshad

