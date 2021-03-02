KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - March 3rd, 2021

In Match 13 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

Peshawar Zalmi have had an impressive PSL campaign so far, winning three of their four games. Led by Wahab Riaz, Peshawar Zalmi come into this fixture on the back of a stunning win over Islamabad United.

While the likes of Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik have impressed with the bat, Saqib Mahmood has been the star with the ball, starring with a tournament-high ten scalps. With Mujeeb ur Rahman also finding his feet, Peshawar Zalmi are well on course for a top-two finish in PSL 2021.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have shown glimpses of what they are capable of so far. While their top-order trio of Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam and Joe Clarke continues to fire on all cylinders, their bowling attack will need to deliver the goods if they are to upset Peshawar Zalmi.

Although Karachi Kings are the underdogs coming into this game, the defending champions are more than capable of taking the attack to Wahab Riaz and co. With both teams looking to bolster their title aspirations, a cracking game of PSL cricket in Karachi could beckon.

PSL 2021: Squads to choose from

Karachi Kings

Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram.

Peshawar Zalmi

Advertisement

Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan.

Predicted Playing 11s

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Arshad Iqbal, Mohd Amir, Waqas Maqsood and Aamer Yamin/Danish Aziz.

Peshawar Zalmi

Imam ul Haq, Kamran Akmal(WK), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (C), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mohammad Imran and Umaid Asif.

Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2021 Match 13.

Date: 3rd March 2021; 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is a good one to bat on, with teams scoring in excess of 170 runs with ease.

Although there is some swing on offer, the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. The spinners could also have a say in proceedings, as this game is an afternoon fixture. 160-170 runs could be a par score, with both sides likely to bat first if they win the toss.

KAR vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KAR vs PES PSL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Shoaib Malik, Mohd Nabi, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Waqas Maqsood and Mohd Amir.

Captain: Kamran Akmal. Vice-Captain: Mohd Nabi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Shoaib Malik, Daniel Christian, Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Arshad Iqbal and Mohd Amir.

Captain: Kamran Akmal. Vice-Captain: Colin Ingram.