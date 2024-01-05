KAR vs PUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2024, Elite Group C

The Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2024 will see Karnataka (KAR) square off against Punjab (PUN) at the D.R. Bendre Cricket Stadium in Karnataka on Friday, January 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KAR vs PUN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Karnataka ended their Ranji Trophy 2023 season as semifinalists as they lost their match against Saurashtra by four wickets. Punjab, on the other hand, ended their season as quarterfinalists after losing against Saurashtra by a mere margin of 71 runs.

Punjab have a very good team, but Karnataka are the clear favorites to win today's match. They have an experienced lineup who can dominate Punjab's young players.

KAR vs PUN Match Details

The Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2024 will be played on January 5 at the D.R. Bendre Cricket Stadium in Karnataka. The game is set to take place at 9:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAR vs PUN, Elite Group C

Date and Time: January 5 2024, 9:30 am IST

Venue: D.R. Bendre Cricket Stadium, Karnataka

Pitch Report

The pitch at D.R. Bendre Cricket Stadium in Karnataka is well balanced where there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers enjoy bounce throughout the match but experienced batters have always played well on this pitch.

KAR vs PUN Form Guide

KAR - Will be playing their first match.

PUN - Will be playing their first match.

KAR vs PUN Probable Playing XI

KAR Playing XI

No injury updates

Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal ©, Devdutt Padikkal, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Kishan Bedare, Shubhang Hegde, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak

PUN Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Abhinav Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh

KAR vs PUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Singh

P Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is playing well for Karnataka whenever he is getting chances and is expected to perform well in today's match. S Sharath is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Padikkal

M Agarwal and D Padikkal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. M Pandey is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Sharma

S Hegde and A Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. N Dhir is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Kaverappa and A Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs too. S Kaul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KAR vs PUN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sharma

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make A Sharma the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks for today's match. He can play exceptionally well on this pitch, and give points from both batting and bowling.

D Padikkal

D Padikkal is just on another level when it comes to domestic tests. He loves performing against Punjab and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. The pitch might suit him and the support from home fans will definitely help him.

5 Must-Picks for KAR vs PUN, Elite Group C

A Singh

D Padikkal

A Sharma

M Agarwal

P Singh

Karnataka vs Punjab Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karnataka vs Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: M Agarwal, D Padikkal, M Singh, M Pandey

All-rounders: A Sharma, S Hegde

Bowlers: A Singh, M Markande, S Kaul, V Kaverappa

Karnataka vs Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: M Agarwal, D Padikkal, M Pandey

All-rounders: A Sharma, N Dhir

Bowlers: A Singh, M Markande, S Kaul, V Kaverappa, V Vijaykumar