KAR vs PUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, 1st Quarter Final

Karnataka (KAR) will take on Punjab (PUN) in the first Quarter Final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KAR vs PUN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best player picks and playing 11s.

Karnataka is one of the strongest teams to win this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 as they have won seven of their last eight games. Punjab, too, have performed exceptionally well in the tournament as they have won all of their last six matches in this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Karnataka will give it their all to win the match, but Punjab are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KAR vs PUN Match Details

The first quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 will be played on November 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAR vs PUN, 1st Quarter Final

Date and Time: November 28, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings. The last match played on this pitch was between Karnataka and Jharkhand, where a total of 375 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

KAR vs PUN Form Guide

KAR - Won 7 of their last 8 games

PUN - Won 6 of their last 6 games

KAR vs PUN Probable Playing XI

KAR Playing XI

No major injury updates

Nikin Jose, Mayank Agarwal ©, Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Manoj Bhandage, BR Sharath (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Vasuki Koushik, Ronit More

PUN Playing XI

No major injury updates

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh ©, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Harpreet Brar, Anmol Malhotra, Ashwani Kumar, Gaurav Chaudhary

KAR vs PUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Sharath

B Sharath, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. P Singh is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Singh

M Pandey and M Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Jose is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

S Gopal

K Gowtham and S Gopal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Sharma is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

V Koushik

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kaul and V Koushik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. B Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KAR vs PUN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Gopal

S Gopal will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He smashed 26 runs and took three wickets in the match against Delhi.

V Koushik

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make V Koushik the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and could play a crucial role in today's match. He has taken 16 wickets in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for KAR vs PUN, 1st Quarter Final

S Gopal

V Koushik

K Gowtham

A Sharma

M Pandey

Karnataka vs Punjab Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karnataka vs Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Sharath, P Singh

Batters: N Jose, M Singh, M Pandey

All-rounders: K Gowtham, S Gopal, A Sharma

Bowlers: B Singh, S Kaul, V Koushik

Karnataka vs Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: N Jose, M Singh, M Pandey

All-rounders: K Gowtham, S Gopal, A Sharma, H Brar

Bowlers: R More, S Kaul, V Kaverappa

