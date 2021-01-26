KAR vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match – Jan 26, 2021

Karnataka will lock horns with Punjab in the 1st quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

After 95 matches of gruelling action, we're finally down to the business end of the tournament, with eight of the best teams battling it out in the knockout phase.

Karnataka ended the league stage at the second position in the Elite Group A points table with four wins from their five matches. They defeated Uttar Pradesh in their last game by 5 wickets.

However, the defending champions will be missing the services of their star all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham who has left the camp to join the national team India for their preparations for the upcoming England series.

Punjab, on the other hand, finished the league stage at the top of the Elite Group A points table courtesy of wins from all their five matches. They are coming off a victory over Tripura in their last game by 22 runs.

For the Mandeep Singh-led side almost everything has gone their way, batting or the bowling, and they will hope to replicate the same sort of performance in the knockout phase too.

Both teams have some of the best players which makes it interesting to watch out which team registers a win in this game to enter the semifinal.

Squads to choose from

Karnataka

Advertisement

Abhimanyu Mithun, Aniruddha Joshi, Karun Nair (C), Ronit More, KL Shrijith (WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, Rohan Kadam, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Sharath BR (WK), Prasidh Krishna, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (WK), Darshan MB, Devdutt Padikkal, Manoj S Bhandage and Shubhang Hegde.

Punjab

Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh (C), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Barinder Sran, Gitansh Khera, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh and Rohan Marwaha.

Predicted Playing-11s

Karnataka

Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (C), KL Shrijith (WK), Aniruddha Joshi, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Abhimanyu Mithun, Jagadeesha Suchith, V Koushik, Prasidh Krishna.

Punjab

Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ramandeep Singh , Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh

Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Punjab

Date: 26th January 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Pitch Report

Not much is known about the track at the Sardar Patel Stadium since it has been reconstructed. But one could expect a balanced track on offer with equal support for the batsmen and the bowlers.

KAR vs PUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

KAR vs PUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsimran Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Praveen Dubey, Prasidh Krishna.

Captain: Devdutt Padikkal. Vice-Captain: Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabhsimran Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Jagadeesha Suchith, Praveen Dubey.

Captain: Prabhsimran Singh. Vice-Captain: Shreyas Gopal