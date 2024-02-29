KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 29, 2024

The National Stadium in Karachi will be hosting the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The Karachi Kings (KAR) will be locking horns against the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) on Thursday, February 29.

The Karachi Kings faced Islamabad United in their last game and suffered a loss. They crawled their way to 165/5 after being asked to bat first by United. The bowlers tried hard but managed to pick only three wickets as they failed to defend the total.

The Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, suffered their first loss of PSL 2024 in their previous fixture. The bowlers went on a journey as the Multan Sultans posted 180 on the board. In reply, the Gladiators finished their innings on 167/9 to lose the game by 13 runs.

Ahead of the KAR vs QUE clash on Thursday, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Saud Shakeel (QUE) ­– 8 Credits

Saud Shakeel receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Saud Shakeel has looked in a decent touch in the ongoing PSL 2024. Representing the Quetta Gladiators, Shakeel has scored 140 runs in four games at an average of 35. He is striking at 157.30 in the competition and is a player to look forward to.

In their last game, while chasing 181, Shakeel started positively at the top of the order. He scored 24 off 13 balls, hitting four boundaries and a maximum before falling in the last over of the powerplay. He is a handy pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side on Thursday.

#2 Shoaib Malik (KAR) – 7.5 Credits

Shoaib Malik receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Shoaib Malik of Karachi Kings missed out in their recent loss against the Islamabad United. Batting at four, Malik was run out on six off seven balls in the 11th over. With the ball in hand, he went wicketless and conceded 31 runs in his four overs.

However, Malik has scored 127 runs in four games at an average of 31.75. He is also handy with the ball and has bowled economical spells for his side in PSL 2024. He can contribute in all facets and you can rely on this experience all-rounder to fetch you points in the KAR vs QUE game.

#1 Kieron Pollard (KAR) – 8 Credits

Kieron Pollard receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Karachi Kings’ Kieron Pollard is having a fantastic competition with the bat in hand. He has played some sensational cameos for his side in the tournament so far and has scored 183 runs in four games at a stellar strike rate of 164.86. He has been dismissed only once.

In Karachi’s previous game, Pollard batted at three and played a brilliant knock of 48* off just 28 balls to power his side to 165 at the end of their 20 overs. With the kind of form Pollard is in, he is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the KAR vs QUE clash on Thursday.

