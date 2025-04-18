KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 8

The eighth match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will see Karachi Kings (KAR) squaring off against Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, April 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Karachi Kings have won one of their two matches. They won their first match against Multan Sultans by 4 wickets. Quetta Gladiators, too, have won one of their two matches. They lost their last match to Lahore Qalandars by a big margin of 79 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 18 head-to-head matches. Quetta Gladiators have won 12 matches while Karachi Kings have won 6 .

KAR vs QUE Match Details

The eighth match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on April 18 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game will begin at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

KAR vs QUE, 8th Match

Date and Time: 18th April, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at National Stadium in Karachi is good for batters. Pacers still are crucial in death overs. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last match played at this venue was between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, where a total of 337 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

KAR vs QUE Form Guide

KAR - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

Ad

QUE - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

KAR vs QUE Probable Playing XI

KAR Playing XI

No injury updates

David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi

QUE Playing XI

No injury updates

Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel (c), Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq

Ad

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and will bat in the top order. He smashed 32 runs in the first match. Finn Allen is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

James Vince

Saud Shakeel and James Vince are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. James Vince is in exceptional form. He has a good venue record. He has smashed 101 runs in the last two matches. David Warner is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

Khushdil Shah

Khushdil Shah and Akeal Hosein are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Khushdil Shah will bat in the middle order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 99 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches. Faheem Ashraf is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Abrar Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Hasan Ali and Abrar Ahmed. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Abrar Ahmed is in exceptional form. He can trouble Karachi Kings batters. He has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches. Mohammad Amir is another good bowler pick for today's match.

Ad

KAR vs QUE match captain and vice-captain choices

James Vince

James Vince is one of the most crucial picks from Karachi Kings as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He smashed 101 runs in just 43 balls in the first match against Multan Sultans.

Khushdil Shah

Khushdil Shah is another crucial pick from Karachi Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 99 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for KAR vs QUE, 8th Match

Akeal Hosein

Tim Seifert

James Vince

Khushdil Shah

Abrar Ahmed

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a batsman the captain or vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, K Mendis, F Allen

Ad

Batters: D Warner, J Vince, S Shakeel

All-rounders: K Shah, A Hosein

Bowlers: H Ali, A Ahmed, M Amir

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, K Mendis, F Allen

Ad

Batters: D Warner, J Vince, S Shakeel, R Rossouw

All-rounders: K Shah, A Hosein

Bowlers: H Ali, A Ahmed

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️