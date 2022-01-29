KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 4

The fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has the Karachi Kings (KAR) taking on Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

Both the Kings and Gladiators started the season with a loss and will be keen to kickstart their campaigns with a win. The Kings have had their personnel concerns with Mohammad Amir unlikely to feature for them yet again. But with Babar Azam and Joe Clarke in their ranks, the Kings will start as the favorites against the Gladiators, who cannot be taken lightly by any means. With valuable points on offer, an intriguing game beckons between the two former PSL champions on Saturday.

KAR vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

KAR XI

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim/Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Imran, Aamer Yamin, Umaid Asif and Mohammad Ilyas

QUE XI

Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi/Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah

Match Details

KAR vs QUE, PSL 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 29th January 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A competitive game between the bat and ball beckons at the National Stadium with 160-170 being par at the venue. Although the pacers should get the ball to move around, it should skid on nicely under the lights. With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could slow down as the match progresses, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s KAR vs QUE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Duckett: Ben Duckett couldn't get going in the previous game for Quetta, but the southpaw is one of the better players of spin in this tournament. The Englishman had a good BBL season coming into the PSL and given his range of shots, he is a fine addition to your KAR vs QUE Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam didn't score many runs in his first PSL 2022 game against the Multan Sultans. However, Azam is one of the best players in this format and was the highest runscorer in the PSL last time around. Although he hasn't been in the best of form, Azam's potential and experience should hold him in good stead.

All-rounder

Lewis Gregory: Lewis Gregory is a skilled finisher who can hold his own with his medium pace. Capable of scoring big runs down the order, Gregory should also play a role with the bat. With the conditions of the pitch also suiting his bowling style, Gregory is a handy pick in your KAR vs QUE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Naseem Shah: Naseem Shah was one of the bright spots in Quetta's defeat to Peshawar Zalmi in their PSL 2022 opener. The young Pakistan pacer is capable of nailing his yorkers in death overs. With Naseem capable of getting the new ball to do a bit as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Three best players to pick in KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction team

Joe Clarke (KAR)

Iftikhar Ahmed (QUE)

Naseem Shah (QUE)

Key stats for KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction team

Sharjeel Khan - 43(31) vs Multan Sultans in his previous PSL 2022 game

Will Smeed - 97(62) vs Peshawar Zalmi in his previous PSL 2022 game

Naseem Shah - 3.4-0-19-1 vs Peshawar Zalmi in his previous PSL 2022 game

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Will Smeed, Mohammad Nabi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Iftikhar Ahmed.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah

Captain: Iftikhar Ahmed. Vice-captain: Sharjeel Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar