KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 6

The sixth match of PSL 2023 will see Karachi Kings (KAR) take on Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, February 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction.

Both Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators have not had the best of starts to their PSL campaign. While the Gladiators were completely blown away by the Multan Sultans, the Kings found themselves on the wrong side of last-over thrillers on two occasions.

The Kings have a good mix of youth and experience, with Haider Ali and Mohammad Amir holding the key for them. However, they will be wary of an experienced Quetta Gladiators side, who will be keen to notch up their first win of the season.

With both teams looking to get off the mark in the PSL, an entertaining game is on the cards in Karachi.

KAR vs QUE Match Details, PSL 2023, Match 6

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns in the sixth match of the PSL 2023 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAR vs QUE, PSL 2023, Match 6

Date and Time: 18th February 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

KAR vs QUE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Karachi Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings probable playing 11

James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Irfan Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Musa and Andrew Tye.

Quetta Gladiators injury/team news

No injury concerns for Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Martin Guptill/Will Smeed, Abdul Bangalzai, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Umaid Asif, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Qais Ahmad/Nuwan Thushara.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Wade (2 matches, 41 runs, Average: 20.50)

Matthew Wade has shown glimpses of his form with scores of 23 and 18 in PSL 2023. He is an experienced campaigner with a T20I strike rate of 132.04 to his credit. With Wade being a decent player of both pace and spin, he is a top pick for your KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Jason Roy (27(18) in the previous match)

Jason Roy has not been in the best of form over the last year or so. However, Roy showed signs of returning to form in the previous game, scoring an 18-ball 27. He has a decent record in Pakistan and is well and truly capable of playing a big knock. Given his recent surge in form, Roy can be backed in your KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Nawaz (14 off 18 & 2.3-0-28-0 in the previous match)

Mohammad Nawaz had a lukewarm outing against the Multan Sultans earlier in the week, scoring 14 runs off 18 balls and struggling with the ball. However, Nawaz has been a consistent performer in this format, with a T20I strike rate of 130.25 holding him in good stead. With Nawaz being the lone left-handed batter in the top seven, he could be a good addition to your KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Amir (2 matches, 2 wickets, Average: 36.00)

Mohammad Amir has two wickets in as many matches in the tournament, averaging 36 with the ball. Despite a slow start to his PSL campaign, Amir had a good BPL campaign for the Sylhet Strikers, picking up 14 wickets in 11 matches. Given the conditions on offer, Amir is a top pick for your KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

KAR vs QUE match captain and vice-captain choices

Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah has been in sublime form of late, impressing for Pakistan as well as in the BPL. The youngster, who has a T20I strike rate of 25.36 with the ball, picked up seven wickets in three matches in the BPL. Given his ability to take wickets across different phases, Naseem can be backed as a captaincy choice for your KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

James Vince

Like Naseem Shah, James Vince has been in brilliant form in this format. He came into the PSL on the back of a terrific ILT20 campaign, scoring over 300 runs and leading the Gulf Giants to the coveted trophy. Vince has a good record in Pakistan conditions and given his experience, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jason Roy 27(18) in the previous match Naseem Shah 2-0-6-0 in the previous match Haider Ali 71 runs in 2 matches Shoaib Malik 70 runs in 2 matches Mohammad Amir 2 wickets in 2 matches

KAR vs QUE match expert tips for PSL 2023, Match 6

Haider Ali has done well in PSL 2023, scoring 71 runs in two matches. He scored a 45-ball 59 against Islamabad United in his previous outing, playing both pace and spin well. If he is able to find his groove early on in his innings, Haider could be a fine differential pick for your KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Shoaib Malik, James Vince (c), Jason Roy, Haider Ali

All-rounder: Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah (vc)

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Shoaib Malik, James Vince, Jason Roy, Haider Ali (vc), Iftikhar Ahmed

All-rounder: Mohammad Nawaz (c)

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Musa, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

