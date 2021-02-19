KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - February 20th, 2021

Match 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sees defending champions Karachi Kings take on Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

Babar Azam and the Karachi Kings are set to defend their PSL crown with a slightly revamped side in the 2021 edition. While their core of Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Amir and Babar Azam has stayed intact, a few key additions, such as Colin Ingram, have reinvigorated the Kings' roster. With some youngsters such as Danish Aziz and Zeeshan Malik looking to make an impact this season, the Kings appear fairly well-equipped for the challenge.

Their opponents, Quetta Gladiators, have also made a few changes to the side without altering the core. Led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Gladiators have an explosive batting unit with Chris Gayle and Azam Khan joining forces. The addition of Ben Cutting's pyrotechnics only sweetens the deal for the Gladiators, who will be looking to make the playoffs in PSL 2021.

The Kings are the favourites for this game, given their blend of youth and experience. But their batting unit will need to come up trumps against a talented Gladiators bowling attack comprising of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain. With two valuable points up for grabs and a chance to kickstart their campaign with a win, a pulsating game beckons as the PSL 2021 kicks off in Karachi.

Squads to choose from

Karachi Kings

Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Quetta Gladiators

Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Zeeshan Malik, Colin Ingram, Chadwick Walton (WK), Danish Aziz, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal/Umaid Asif and Qasim Akram/Waqas Maqsood

Quetta Gladiators

Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Cameron Delport/Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C&WK), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan Shinwari and Zahid Mehmood/Qais Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 1

Date: 20th February 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides in Karachi. The pitch should offer extra swing and bounce to the pacers, although the ball should come on to the bat nicely. While there isn't much turn for the spinners, they could get the ball to skid under the lights. With this being an evening fixture, both teams would ideally look to chase upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be par at this venue, although both teams have the firepower to aim for more.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Tom Banton, Cameron Delport, Imad Wasim, Daniel Christian, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain

Advertisement

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Tom Banton

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Chris Gayle, Cameron Delport, Danish Aziz, Daniel Christian, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Amir, Zahid Mehmood and Mohammad Hasnain

Captain: Cameron Delport, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam