KAR vs RJS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Elite Group C

Karnataka (KAR) will take on Rajasthan (RJS) in the Elite Group C match at the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 on Tuesday, January 10 at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur, Bengaluru. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KAR vs RJS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Karnataka are currently at the top of Elite Group C with two wins and two draws in four matches. They have six points under their belt and are looking in good form.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan have lost all four of their matches and are struggling with form. They will look to put their strongest foot forward in this match and get their campaign back on track.

KAR vs RJS Match Details

The Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 will be played on January 10 at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur, Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 9:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAR vs RJS, Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Elite Group C

Date and Time: January 10, 2023, 9:30 am IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur, Bengaluru

KAR vs RJS, Pitch Report

The pitch at the KSCA Cricket Ground will be used for the first time in this season. The wicket will be fresh and the pacers might get a bit of help at the start. But as the game progresses, the pitch will slow down and spinners might have a say towards the end. Batters who are ready to spend some time in the middle will be able to score runs on the wicket

KAR vs RJS Form Guide

KAR: Have won two of their last four matches.

RJS: Have lost all four of their matches.

KAR vs RJS Probable Playing XI

KAR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

Karnataka Probabe Playing XI

Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c),Vishal Onat, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, BR Sharath(wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Vijaykumar Vyshak, V Koushik, Vidhwath Kaverappa

RJS Team/Injury News

Deepak Hooda is back from international duty and will be available for selection

Rajasthan Probabe Playing XI

Yash Kothari, Abhijeet Tomar, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda, Salman Khan, Ashok Menaria(c), Karan Rajesh Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Shubham Sharma, Rituraj Singh, Aniket Choudhary

KAR vs RJS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Kunal Singh Rathore (4 Matches, 157 Runs)

Kunal Singh Rathore is the best choice from the wicketkeeper's category as he has the best batting record in the tournament of the lot. He can also come in handy contibuting some points with his wicketkeeping skills.

Batter

Ravi Kumar Samarth (4 Matches, 509 Runs)

Batting in the top order, Ravi Kumar Samarth has been outstanding in the tournament so far. His presence in the fantasy XI guarantees you some valuable points.

All-rounder

Deepak Hooda (2 Matches, 382 Runs)

Deepak Hooda was away on international duty. He is back and will look to pick up from where he left off. Before going on to play for India, he slammed back-to-back hundreds and will try to repeat the heroics in this match.

Bowler

Vidhwath Kaverappa (4 Matches, 17 Wickets)

Vidhwath Kaverappa is the prime weapon for Karnataka with the new ball. He has also come in handy for the team when the ball gets a bit old. Kaverappa could be a crucial pick for the match with his wicket-taking abilities.

KAR vs RJS Dream11 Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Ravi Kumar Samarth

The kind of batting form Samarth is in, he is probably the best choice for the position of captain or vice-captain. To get high returns from fantasy contests, you will surely like to keep Samarth in a defining role.

Yash Kothari

Yash Kothari has been doing more than an average job with the bat in hand at the top of the order for Rajasthan. He is Rajasthan's highest run-scorer in the tournament and could be a good choice for the captain or vice-captain's role for the match.

5 Must Picks for KAR vs RJS, Elite Group C

Ravi Kumar Samarth - 509 runs in four matches

Deepak Hooda - 382 runs in two matches

Vidhwath Kaverappa - 17 wickets in four matches

Yash Kothari - 326 runs in four matches

Manav Suthar - 19 wickets in four matches

Karnataka vs Rajasthan Match Expert Tips

Vijaykumar Vyshak has been in great bowling form. He has been a great complement to Vidwath Kaverappa and the two have hunted in partnership. Keeping Vyshak in fantasy XI is advisable.

Karnataka vs Rajasthan Match Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Singh Rathore

Batters: Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Ravi Kumar Samarth, Yash Kothari

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal

Bowlers: Aniket Choudhary, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Manav Suthar

Karnataka vs Rajasthan Match Dream 11 Prediction, Grand Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Singh Rathore

Batters: Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Ravi Kumar Samarth, Yash Kothari

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal

Bowlers: Aniket Choudhary, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Manav Suthar

