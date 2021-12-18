KAR vs RJS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Pre Quarter Final 2

Karnataka will take on Rajasthan in the second pre-quarter final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the KL Saini Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

With 12 points, Karnataka finished second in Elite Group B. They lost their last game against Bengal by four wickets. They will be the favourites to win this knockout fixture game Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan finished second in Elite Group E, with four wins and a loss. They lost their last league game against Services by 16 runs.

KAR vs RJS Probable Playing XIs

KAR XI

Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, KV Siddharth, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, KC Cariappa/Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Prateek Jain.

RJS XI

Abhijeet Tomar, Manendar Singh (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda (c), Shiva Chauhan, Shubham Sharma, Samarpit Joshi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: KAR vs RJS, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Pre Quarter Final 2.

Date and Time: 19th December, 2021; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favour bowlers, who will hope to be in control of the game. The par-score on this wicket is 240 runs. Anything more could prove to be a pretty difficult total to chase down. Both teams would like to bat first on this wicket.

Today’s KAR vs RJS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Manender Singh could prove to be an effective wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He is key in the middle order for Rajasthan.

Batters

Manish Pandey has always been a consistent performer in domestic cricket, and he carries a lot of responsibility in the Karnataka team. Pandey has accumulated 218 runs at an average of 54.5 in five games this season. He could prove to be an excellent captaincy choice for your KAR vs RJS Dream11 Fantasy team.

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal is one of the brightest young talents in the country. He was sensational in IPL 2021 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. and it’s difficult to contain him when he gets into his groove.

All-rounders

Mahipal Lomror is a wonderful asset to have in your Dream11 Fantasy side, as he regularly contribute with both bat and ball. Lomror has scored 230 runs, and has also taken a wicket in this tournament.

Bowlers

Aniket Choudhary has been incredibly consistent and competitive with the ball. He has scalped 13 wickets in five games this tournament.

Five best players to pick in KAR vs RJS Dream11 prediction team

Manish Pandey (KAR).

Devdutt Padikkal (KAR).

Ravi Bishnoi (RJS).

Mahipal Lomror (RJS) .

Pravin Dubey (KAR).

Key stats for KAR vs RJS Dream11 prediction team

Ravikumar Samarth: 243 runs and 1 wicket.

Manish Pandey: 218 runs.

Aniket Choudhary: 13 wickets.

Mahipal Lomror: 230 runs and 1 wicket.

KAR vs RJS Dream11 Prediction Today

KAR vs RJS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Singh, R Samarth, M Pandey, K Nair, D Padikkal, P Dubey, J Suchith, M Lomror, K Cariappa, A Choudhary, R Bishnoi.

Captain: M Pandey. Vice-Captain: D Padikkal.

KAR vs RJS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Singh, R Samarth, M Pandey, A Tomar, D Padikkal, P Dubey, J Suchith, M Lomror, K Cariappa, A Choudhary, R Bishnoi.

Captain: M Lomror. Vice-Captain: R Bishnoi.

Edited by Bhargav