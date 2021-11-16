KAR vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Pre-Quarterfinal 2

Pre-quarterfinal 2 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Karnataka (KAR) take on Saurashtra (SAU) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Karnataka, for most of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, have been the team to beat with a strong top order to fall back on. With their bowlers also in decent form, they will start the game as favorites. However, they come across Saurashtra, who have been equally impressive with Jaydev Unadkat leading his troops well. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking game beckons at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

KAR vs SAU Probable Playing 11 Today

KAR XI

Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Aniruddha Joshi, Sharath BR (wk), K Gowtham, J Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, KC Cariappa and Prasidh Krishna

SAU XI

Himalaya Barad, Arpit Vasavada, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Kushang Patel, Dharmendra Jadeja and Chetan Sakariya

Match Details

KAR vs SAU, Pre-quarterfinal 2, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Date and Time: 16th November 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with little to no help on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to attack from ball one and make good use of the powerplay overs. However, they will need to keep an eye out for the spinners, who should get some help off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s KAR vs SAU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sheldon Jackson: Sheldon Jackson has been in fine form for Saurashtra, even scoring a sensational fifty in his previous outing. Jackson's ability against the spinners has been the highlight of his game, making him a good addition to your KAR vs SAU Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Manish Pandey: Karnataka captain Manish Pandey has held the middle order firm with a couple of steady cameos. While he hasn't been able to convert his starts into big ones, his experience and talent makes him a must-have in your KAR vs SAU Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

K Gowtham: Krishnappa Gowtham has been a consistent performer in the Karnataka set-up for a few years now. While his off-spin is a wicket-taking option for Karnataka, his pinch-hitting ability is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Jaydev Unadkat: Jaydev Unadkat has been the surprise package for the Saurashtra team, with the left-armer picking up wickets for fun in the powerplay and death overs. Unadkat has been promoting himself up the order with the bat as well, making him a handy option for your KAR vs SAU Dream11 fantasy team

Top 3 best players to pick in KAR vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

Sheldon Jackson (SAU)

Jaydev Unadkat (SAU)

Manish Pandey (KAR)

Important stats for KAR vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

Jaydev Unadkat - 8 wickets in 5 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Sheldon Jackson - 221 runs in 5 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Sharath BR - 59 runs in 5 SMAT 2021 matches, SR: 159.46

KAR vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021)

KAR vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jackson, M Pandey, M Agarwal, A Vasavada, H Barad, K Gowtham, P Mankad, J Unadkat, KC Cariappa, P Krishna and C Sakariya

Captain: Mayank Agarwal. Vice-captain: Sheldon Jackson

KAR vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jackson, M Pandey, M Agarwal, A Vasavada, H Barad, K Gowtham, C Jani, J Unadkat, J Suchith, P Krishna and C Sakariya

Captain: Mayank Agarwal. Vice-captain: Arpit Vasavada

