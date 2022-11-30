KAR vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, 1st Semi Final

Karnataka (KAR) will take on Saurashtra (SAU) in the first semi-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, November 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KAR vs SAU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Both teams performed exceptionally well in this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy. Karnataka have won eight of their last nine matches. Saurashtra, on the other hand, have won six of their last eight matches.

Saurashtra will give it their all to win the match, but Karnataka are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KAR vs SAU Match Details

The first semi-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 will be played on November 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAR vs SAU, 1st Semi Final

Date and Time: November 30, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

The last match played on this pitch was between Karnataka and Punjab, where a total of 473 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

KAR vs SAU Form Guide

KAR - Won 8 out of their last 9 matches

SAU - Won 6 out of their last 8 matches

KAR vs SAU Probable Playing XI

KAR Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Nikin Jose, Mayank Agarwal (c), Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Manoj Bhandage, BR Sharath (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Vasuki Koushik, and Ronit More.

SAU Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Sheldon Jackson, Chirag Jani, Samarth Vyas, Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai (wk), Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Parth Bhut, and Vishvaraj Jadeja.

KAR vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Sharath

B Sharath, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. H Desai is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

N Jose

S Vyas and N Jose are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Pandey is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

S Gopal

K Gowtham and S Gopal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Jani is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

J Unadkat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Unadkat and V Koushik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. C Sakariya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KAR vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

S Gopal

S Gopal will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He smashed 26 runs and picked up three wickets in the match against Delhi.

C Jani

Since the pitch is good for both bowlers and batters, you can make C Jani the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and could play a crucial innings in today's match. He smashed 52 runs and scalped three wickets in the last match against Tamil Nadu.

5 Must-Picks for KAR vs SAU, 1st Semi Final

J Unadkat

C Jani

S Gopal

M Pandey

K Gowtham

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Desai

Batters: R Samarth, S Vyas, N Jose, M Pandey

All-rounders: C Jani, K Gowtham, S Gopal

Bowlers: J Unadkat, C Sakariya, V Koushik

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Desai

Batters: R Samarth, S Vyas, N Jose

All-rounders: K Gowtham, S Gopal

Bowlers: J Unadkat, C Sakariya, V Koushik, V Kaverappa, R More

