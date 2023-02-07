KAR vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Semi-final 2

Karnataka (KAR) will lock horns with Saurashtra (SAU) in the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru starting on Wednesday, February 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KAR vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Karnataka thrashed Uttarakhand by an innings and 281 runs in their quarter-final fixture. Karnataka earlier finished atop the Elite Group C standings with four wins and three draws from their seven games.

Saurashtra, meanwhile, beat Punjab by 71 runs to book their semi-final spot. They topped the Elite Group B with three wins, two losses, and two draws.

KAR vs SAU Match Details, Ranji Trophy 2022-23

The second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 will be played on February 8 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST.

KAR vs SAU, Ranji Trophy, Semi-final 2

Date and Time: 8th February 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Star Network, Disney+ Hotstar

KAR vs SAU Pitch Report

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a fairly decent venue to bat on. However, pacers are expected to find some assistance, keeping the batters on their toes.

Last 5 matches (Ranji Trophy 2022-23)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 396.75

Average second-innings score: 160.25

KAR vs SAU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Karnataka: W-D-W-D-W

Saurashtra: W-D-W-W-L

KAR vs SAU probable playing 11s for today’s match

Karnataka injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Karnataka Probable Playing 11

Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, M Venkatesh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Saurashtra injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Saurashtra Probable Playing 11

Harvik Desai (wk), Snell Patel, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada (c), Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya.

KAR vs SAU Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Snell Patel (3 matches, 117 runs, Average: 29.25)

Snell Patel is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 117 runs in three matches so far.

Top Batter pick

Arpit Vasavada (8 matches, 577 runs, Average: 64.11)

Arpit Vasavada is Saurashtra's leading run-scorer in the competition with 577 runs, including two centuries, in eight games at an average of 64.11.

Top All-rounder pick

Parth Bhut (4 matches, 252 runs and 14 wickets)

Parth Bhut has amassed 252 runs at an average of 50.40 in addition to claiming 14 wickets in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (8 matches, 37 wickets, Average: 29.57)

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is the top wicket-taker for Saurashtra with 37 dismissals to his name in eight matches at an average of 29.57. Jadeja has also scored 263 runs so far.

KAR vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal is the second-highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy this season with 894 runs in 12 innings at an astounding average of close to 90. Mayank has a century and five half-centuries to his name and should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your KAR vs SAU Dream11 fantasy team.

Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal is a responsible all-rounder who has amassed 389 runs in eight innings at an average of over 48. He has also picked up 15 wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KAR vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Mayank Agarwal 894 runs Shreyas Gopal 389 runs and 15 wickets Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 263 runs and 37 wickets Parth Bhut 252 runs and 14 wickets Arpit Vasavada 577 runs

KAR vs SAU match expert tips

Mayank Agarwal has been in outstanding form with the bat and could prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your KAR vs SAU Dream11 fantasy team.

KAR vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 2, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Snell Patel

Batters: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arpit Vasavada, Sheldon Jackson, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey

All-rounders: Parth Bhut, Shreyas Gopal (vc), Prerak Mankad

Bowlers: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Vyshak Vijaykumar

KAR vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 2, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Snell Patel

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Arpit Vasavada, Sheldon Jackson, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Parth Bhut (vc), Shreyas Gopal, Prerak Mankad

Bowlers: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (c), Vyshak Vijaykumar, Chetan Sakariya

