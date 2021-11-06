KAR vs SER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group B Match

Karnataka (KAR) will lock horns with Services (SER) in an Elite Group B Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Karnataka are second in the Elite Group B points table, winning their first two Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches. They defeated Chhattisgarh by four wickets in their previous outing. Services, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the standings, winning one out of their two matches. They defeated Baroda by two wickets in their last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game.

KAR vs SER Probable Playing 11 Today

KAR XI

Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey (C), Karun Nair, Aniruddha Joshi, B R Sharath (WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain, Vidyadhar Patil

SER XI

Lakhan Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Rahul Singh (C), Rajat Paliwal, Mohit Ahlawat (WK), Amit Pachhara, Diwesh Pathania, Nitin Tanwar, Vikash Yadav, Nitin Yadav, Varun Choudhary

Match Details

KAR vs SER, Elite Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Date and Time: 6th November 2021, 08:00 AM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters will enjoy playing shots on the rise. Meanwhile, the pacers will also get some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 145 runs.

Today’s KAR vs SER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vikash Yadav: Although placed in the wicketkeeper's section, Yadav is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with his batting and bowling too.

Batters

Manish Pandey: Pandey is an explosive top-order batter from Karnataka. He has scored 86 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 121.12.

Rajat Paliwal: Paliwal is a reliable top-order batter who could trouble the opposition bowlers on Saturday. He has scored 87 runs in two Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches at a strike rate of 117.56.

All-rounders

Krishnappa Gowtham: Gowtham has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scalping four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 6.50.

Diwesh Pathania: Pathania can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 58 runs while also scalping four wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

KC Cariappa: Cariappa has picked up five wickets in two Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches at an economy rate of 5.00. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Nitin Yadav: Yadav is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost. He has scalped four wickets in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAR vs SER Dream11 prediction team

Manish Pandey (KAR) - 117 points

Karun Nair (KAR) - 104 points

Rajat Paliwal (SER) - 101 points

KC Cariappa (KAR) - 101 points

Vikash Yadav (SER) - 92 points

Important Stats for KAR vs SER Dream11 prediction team

Manish Pandey: 86 runs in 2 matches; SR - 121.12

Karun Nair: 72 runs in 2 matches; SR - 133.33

Rajat Paliwal: 87 runs in 2 matches; SR - 117.56

KC Cariappa: 21 runs and 5 matches in 2 matches; SR - 210.00 and ER - 5.00

Vikash Yadav: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.85

KAR vs SER Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)

KAR vs SER Dream11 Prediction - Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vikash Yadav, Manish Pandey, Mayank Aggarwal, Rahul Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Diwesh Pathania, Lakhan Singh, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Nitin Yadav.

Captain: Devdutt Padikkal. Vice-captain: Mayank Aggarwal.

KAR vs SER Dream11 Prediction - Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vikash Yadav, Manish Pandey, Mayank Aggarwal, Karun Nair, Rajat Paliwal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Diwesh Pathania, Lakhan Singh, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain.

Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham. Vice-captain: Mayank Aggarwal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar