KAR vs TRP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match – Jan 14, 2021

Karnataka will lock horns with Tripura in a Round III - Elite Group A match of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the KSCA Cricket (3) Ground in Alur on Thursday.

Karnataka are placed third in the Elite Group A points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with a win and a loss from their two games. They lost their last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Punjab by nine wickets though. However, Karnataka have a great chance to get back to winning ways, as they take on the out-of-form Tripura.

Tripura have lost both their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games played thus far and are placed at the bottom of the Elite Group A points table. They were unable to defend a below-par total of 93 runs in their last game and suffered a 7-wicket defeat against Jammu Kashmir.

They will be eager to pick up a win from this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game to open their account in the tournament, but that could be a challenging proposition against in-form Karnataka.

2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Squads to choose from

Karnataka

Abhimanyu Mithun, Aniruddha Joshi, Karun Nair (C), Ronit More, KL Shrijith (WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, Rohan Kadam, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Sharath BR (WK), Prasidh Krishna, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (WK), Darshan MB, Devdutt Padikkal, Manoj S Bhandage and Shubhang Hegde.

Tripura

Manisankar Murasingh (C), Rana Dutta, Tushar Saha, Kaushal Acharjee, Samrat Singha, Ajoy Sarkar, Milind Kumar, Udiyan Bose, Abhijit Sarkar, Bishal Ghosh, Saurabh Das, Pratyush Singh, Rajat Dey, Joydeep Banik (WK), Subham Ghosh, Arkaprabha Sinha (WK), Sankar Paul and Chandan Roy.

Predicted Playing-11s

Karnataka

Abhimanyu Mithun, Aniruddha Joshi, Karun Nair (C), Ronit More, KL Shrijith (WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, Rohan Kadam, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal.

Tripura

Manisankar Murasingh (C), Tushar Saha, Ajoy Sarkar, Milind Kumar, Udiyan Bose, Abhijit Sarkar, Bishal Ghosh, Rajat Dey, Arkaprabha Sinha (WK), Sankar Paul, Chandan Roy.

Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Tripura

Date: 14th January 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the KSCA Cricket (3) Ground is a balanced one, where the average first-innings score is 151 runs.

The track has something to offer for both batsmen and bowlers. The last two Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games at this venue were won by chasing teams, so the captain who wins the toss could want to put the opposition in to bat first.

KAR vs TRP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KAR vs TRP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arkaprabha Sinha, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Rohan Kadam, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manisankar Murasingh, Milind Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Mithun, Tushar Saha.

Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham. Vice-Captain: Devdutt Padikkal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arkaprabha Sinha, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Bishal Ghosh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manisankar Murasingh, Milind Kumar, Ronit More, Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Mithun, Sankar Paul.

Captain: Devdutt Padikkal. Vice-Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham.