KAR vs UP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022, Quarter-Final 

The third quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022 will see Karnataka (KAR) lock horns against Uttar Pradesh (UP) at the KSCA Stadium in Alur, starting Monday.

While Karnataka had a smooth passage, UP had to overcome the likes of Maharashtra and Vidarbha to seal their spot in the last eight. Despite a strong bowling attack, UP will start as the underdogs against a well-oiled Karnataka outfit, led by Manish Pandey.

With a place in the final four in the offing, a cracking game beckons in Alur.

KAR vs UP Probable Playing 11 Today

UP XI

Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat, Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma (c), Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Yash Dayal

KAR XI

R Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey (c), KV Siddharth, BR Sharath (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, Vidwath Kaverappa, V Koushik

Match Details

KAR vs UP, Ranji Trophy 2022, 3rd Quarter-Final

Date and Time: 06 June 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Pitch Report

The KSCA Stadium pitch in Alur is a competitive one with help on offer for the pacers. The new ball should do a bit, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners should play a role with some turn available as well.

Story continues below ad

Inclement weather is likely to play a part, with teams preferring to bat first upon winning the toss.

KAR vs UP Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Dhruv Jurel: Dhruv Jurel has had a decent season with Uttar Pradesh, impressing with both his batting and wicket-keeping skills. Having been part of IPL 2022, Jurel will have some confidence coming into the Ranji Trophy knockouts as well.

While Sharath is also a decent option, Jurel's ability to score big runs down the order makes him a good addition to your KAR vs UP Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal has had his moments at the top of the order for Karnataka. While he has already scored a few handy knocks for the team, much is expected of the southpaw. Given his hunger for big runs and technique against pace and spin, he is certainly one to watch out for in this game.

Story continues below ad

All-rounders

Krishnappa Gowtham: Krishnappa Gowtham is Karnataka's premier all-rounder with his spin prowess holding him in good stead. While he has been sensational with the ball in hand, Gowtham adds much-needed value to the team with his batting as well. Given his recent form, he is a must-have in your KAR vs UP Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ankit Rajpoot: Ankit Rajpoot is one of the best bowlers in the UP set-up with his experience and accuracy serving him well. While the likes of Yash Dayal and Mohsin Khan have blown hot and cold, Rajpoot has held his own with his new-ball bowling prowess being noteworthy.

With the conditions also suiting him, he should pick up a few wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in KAR vs UP Dream11 prediction team

Krishnappa Gowtham (KAR)

Priyam Garg (UP)

Story continues below ad

Samarth Singh (UP)

Important stats for KAR vs UP Dream11 prediction team

Manish Pandey - 325 runs in three matches this season, Average: 162.50

Rinku Singh - 300 runs in three matches this season: Fifties: 4

Krishnappa Gowtham - 62 runs and 14 wickets in three matches this season

KAR vs UP Dream11 Prediction Today (Ranji Trophy 2022)

KAR vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Jurel, M Pandey, R Singh, P Garg, D Padikkal, K Gowtham, K Sharma, R More, A Rajpoot, V Koushik, Y Dayal

Story continues below ad

Captain: K Gowtham, Vice-Captain: R Singh

KAR vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Jurel, M Pandey, R Singh, A Nath, K Nair, K Gowtham, K Sharma, R More, A Rajpoot, V Koushik, S Sharma

Captain: K Sharma, Vice-Captain: M Pandey

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far