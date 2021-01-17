KAR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match – January 18th, 2021

Karnataka will take on Uttar Pradesh in an Elite A Group match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Karnataka, the defending champions in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will be fighting for the top spot in their group when they take on Uttar Pradesh.

They have won three games and lost just once to occupy the second spot in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy table at the moment. They won their last match against Railways in the final over to keep their qualification hopes for the knockouts alive.

Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile have managed just one victory in four games and are already out of the race for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts. However, they registered a comfortable 9-wicket victory over Tripura in their last game despite resting several players.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Squads to choose from

Karnataka

Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, KL Shrijith (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Prasidh Krishna, Aniruddha Joshi, V Koushik, Ronit More, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Sharath BR, Pavan Deshpande, Manoj S Bhandage, Prateek Jain, Darshan M B, Shubham Hegde, Prateek Jain, Praveen Dubey,

Uttar Pradesh

Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg (c), Suresh Raina, Aryan Juyal(wk), Shivam Mavi, Aquib Khan, Sameer Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Abhishek Goswami, Shanu Saini, Hardeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Shubham Chaubey, Bhuveshwar Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Shiva Singh, Mohit Jangra, Nalin Mishra, Purnank Tyagi.

Predicted Playing-11s

Karnataka

Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, KL Shrijith (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Prasidh Krishna, Aniruddha Joshi, V Koushik.

Uttar Pradesh

Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg (c), Suresh Raina, Aryan Juyal(wk), Shivam Mavi, Aquib Khan, Sameer Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Abhishek Goswami, Shanu Saini, Hardeep Singh.

Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite A Group Match

Venue: KCSA Cricket Ground 2, Alur

Date and Time: 18th January, 2021, 12:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

This is a good wicket to bat on. Batsmen will look to score big shots, considering the small dimensions of the ground, but spinners could expect some turn off the pitch.

Thus, the team that wins the toss in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game could look to bat first.

KAR vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Shrijith, Rohan Kadam, Priyam Garg, Suresh Raina, Devdutt Padikkal, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, V Koushik, Shreyas Gopal, Shanu Saini.

Captain: Devdutt Padikkal. Vice-Captain: Suresh Raina.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Shrijith, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Karun Nair, Suresh Raina, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shanu Saini.

Captain: Karun Nair. Vice-Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham.