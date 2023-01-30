KAR vs UT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Quarter-Final 1

Karnataka (KAR) will face Uttarakhand (UT) in the first quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, January 31. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KAR vs UT Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Quarter-Final 1.

Karnataka finished on top of Elite Group C. They won four matches while drawing thrice and are also unbeaten in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. They collected 35 points and Karnataka defeated Jharkhand by three wickets recently.

Uttarakhand, meanwhile, finished in second place in Elite Group A. They also won three matches while drawing four times and avoided a defeat. Finishing the group stage with 29 points, they drew their most recent encounter with Haryana.

KAR vs UT Match Details, Quarter-Final 1

The first quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 will be played on January 31 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAR vs UT, Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Quarter-Final 1

Date and Time: January 31, 2022, 9.30 am IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Disney+ Hotstar

KAR vs UT Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a decent surface for batting. Scores of 300+ in the first innings have been registered here. There’s a little turn for the spinners and pacers could prove to be important instead.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 327

Average second innings score: 144

KAR vs UT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Karnataka: W-D-W-W-D

Uttarakhand: D-D-D-D-W

KAR vs UT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Karnataka Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Karnataka Probable Playing 11

BR Sharath, Srinivas Sharath, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, Vishal Onat, Shreyas Gopal, V Koushik, K Gowtham, and Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Uttarakhand Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Uttarakhand Probable Playing 11

Aditya Tare, Priyanshu Khanduri, Jiwanjot Singh, Kunal Chandela, Akhil Rawat, Aryan Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Dikshanshu Negi, Deepak Dhapola, Mayank Mishra, and Akash Madhwal.

KAR vs UT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

BR Sharath (6 matches, 287 runs, Average: 41)

BR Sharath has been wonderful for his side as a wicketkeeper. He has scored 287 runs in six games at an average of 41.

Top Batter pick

Manish Pandey (7 matches, 438 runs, Average: 48.67)

Manish Pandey is a dependable batter in the middle order for Karnataka. In 10 innings, he has amassed 438 runs at an average of over 48. He has scored two centuries in the Ranji Trophy this season.

Top All-rounder pick

K Gowtham (7 matches, 123 runs and 26 wickets)

K Gowtham could prove to be a great addition as an all-rounder to your team. He has scored 123 runs but has been on fire with the ball. He is the joint second-highest wicket-taker for Karnataka with 26 wickets at an average of 32.12.

Top Bowler pick

V Koushik (4 matches, 26 wickets, Average: 12.27)

V Koushik has played only four matches in the Ranji Trophy but has already made a great impact for his side. He is the second-highest wicket-taker with 26 dismissals and has a spectacular bowling average of 12.27.

KAR vs UT match captain and vice-captain choices

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal is the top-scorer for his team. He has been in fantastic form once again for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy and has hammered 811 runs in 11 innings at a jaw-dropping average of 90. He has slammed a century and five half-centuries this season. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your KAR vs UT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal has also been in terrific touch with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 228 runs in seven innings at an average of over 32. He also has 12 wickets to his name.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KAR vs UT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Mayank Agarwal 811 runs Shreyas Gopal 228 runs and 12 wickets K Gowtham 123 runs and 26 wickets Manish Pandey 438 runs V Koushik 26 wickets

KAR vs UT match expert tips

Mayank Agarwal has been in mesmerizing form with the bat in hand. He is a must-have multiplier pick in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KAR vs UT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter-Final 1, Head to Head League

KAR vs UT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: BR Sharath, Aditya Tare

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh

Bowlers: V Koushik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mayank Mishra

KAR vs UT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter-Final 1, Grand League

KAR vs UT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: BR Sharath

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh

Bowlers: V Koushik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mayank Mishra, Ronit More

