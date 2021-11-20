KAR vs VID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, 2nd Semi-final

The second semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will see Karnataka (KAR) take on Vidarbha (VID) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Karnataka have been impressive in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy despite missing a few key players due to national duty. They come into this game on the back of a thrilling Super Over win over Bengal. Karnataka will be keen to sustain their winning momentum and march into the final. However, they now come across a resilient Vidarbha side who have exceeded expectations in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Although they will start as underdogs, one cannot take Akshay Wadkar and co. lightly, making for a cracking game of T20 cricket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

KAR vs VID Probable Playing 11 Today

KAR XI

Rohan Kadam, BR Sharath (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Abhinav Manohar, Aniruddha Joshi, Vijaykumar Vyshak, J Suchith, KC Cariappa, Vidyadhar Patil and Darshan MB

VID XI

Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Wadkar (c&wk), Shubham Dubey, Jitesh Sharma, Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Lalit M Yadav, Yash Thakur and Akshay Wakhare

Match Details

KAR vs VID, Semi-final 2, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Date and Time: 20th November 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons in Delhi with the bowlers also likely to get some help off the surface. There should be some swing on offer early on, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the ball should skid on nicely to the bat, making for a good contest. With this being a used pitch, the spinners should also find some help in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s KAR vs VID Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Akshay Wadkar: Akshay Wadkar has led Vidarbha well, both as captain and batter. He has often scored quick and important runs in the middle order and will be keen to replicate the same against Karnataka. He should get the nod over BR Sharath in your KAR vs VID Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Manish Pandey: Although Manish Pandey has blown hot and cold in the tournament, he did come up trumps in the Super Over against Bengal. His experience is a valuable asset for Karnataka and should ultimately make him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Atharva Taide: Atharva Taide has been brilliant at the top of the order for Vidarbha, scoring quick runs in the powerplay. He has been handy with the ball as well, which should make him a good option for your KAR vs VID Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

KC Cariappa: KC Cariappa didn't pick up a wicket in the previous game for Karnataka, but was their hero with the ball in the Super Over. He has been mixing it up well with his pace and angles, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this encounter.

Top 3 best players to pick in KAR vs VID Dream11 prediction team

KC Cariappa (KAR)

Atharva Taide (VID)

Manish Pandey (KAR)

Important stats for KAR vs VID Dream11 prediction team

Akshay Karnewar - 13 wickets in 7 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Karun Nair - 218 runs in 7 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Manish Pandey - 205 runs in 7 SMAT 2021 matches, Average: 29.29

KAR vs VID Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)

KAR vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: BR Sharath, A Wadkar, M Pandey, R Kadam, G Satish, V Vijaykumar, A Taide, V Patil, KC Cariappa, A Karnewar and D Nalkande

Captain: M Pandey. Vice-captain: A Taide

KAR vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Nair, A Wadkar, M Pandey, R Kadam, J Sharma, V Vijaykumar, A Taide, V Patil, KC Cariappa, Y Thakur and D Nalkande

Captain: M Pandey. Vice-captain: A Wadkar

