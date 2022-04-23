KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 Elite Group C Match 

Karnataka Women will take on Delhi Women in an Elite Group C match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Sunday.
After losing three games in a row, Karnataka Women finally opened their account with a win over Madhya Pradesh Women. Meanwhile, Delhi Women have been inconsistent and have two wins and as many losses so far in the tournament.
KAR-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing XIs today
Karnataka Women: Veda Krishnamurthy (c), G Divya, K Prathyoosha (wk), S Shubha, C Prathyusha, Monica C Patel, Chandu V, Akanksha Kohli, D Vrinda, Niki Prasad, Aditi Rajesh
Delhi Women: Ayushi Soni (c), Laxmi Yadav (wk), Priya Punia, Shweta Sehrawat, Tanisha Singh, Simran Dil Bahadur, Soni Yadav, Neha Chhillar, Parunika Sisodia, Babita Negi, Priya Mishra
Match Details
Match: KAR-W vs DEL-W
Date & Time: April 24th 2022, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Pitch Report
The track at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is usually a good one to bat on. However, there could be some turn for the spinners and the pacers might get some movement with the new ball too.
Today’s KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Laxmi Yadav has fared decently with the bat and has been very good behind the stumps.
Batters
Priya Punia is the second-highest run-getter in this tournament so far and has amassed 227 runs in four innings.
All-rounders
Soni Yadav has contributed effectively with the ball and has picked up four wickets. She can also be handy with the bat.
Bowlers
Chandu V has been in top bowling form and has returned with eight scalps in four matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Priya Punia (DEL-W)
Soni Yadav (DEL-W)
Chandu V (KAR-W)
S Shubha (KAR-W)
G Divya (KAR-W)
Important stats for KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team
S Shubha: 106 runs
Chandu V: 8 wickets
Priya Punia: 227 runs
Soni Yadav: 4 wickets
KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laxmi Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Priya Punia, G Divya, Soni Yadav, Ayushi Soni, C Prathyusha, S Shubha, Monica C Patel, Chandu V, Babita Negi
Captain: Soni Yadav Vice-captain: Chandu V
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laxmi Yadav, Priya Punia, D Vrinda, G Divya, Shweta Sehrawat, Soni Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur, S Shubha, Monica C Patel, Chandu V, Babita Negi
Captain: Priya Punia Vice-captain: S Shubha