KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 Elite Group C Match 

Karnataka Women will take on Delhi Women in an Elite Group C match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Sunday.

After losing three games in a row, Karnataka Women finally opened their account with a win over Madhya Pradesh Women. Meanwhile, Delhi Women have been inconsistent and have two wins and as many losses so far in the tournament.

KAR-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing XIs today

Karnataka Women: Veda Krishnamurthy (c), G Divya, K Prathyoosha (wk), S Shubha, C Prathyusha, Monica C Patel, Chandu V, Akanksha Kohli, D Vrinda, Niki Prasad, Aditi Rajesh

Delhi Women: Ayushi Soni (c), Laxmi Yadav (wk), Priya Punia, Shweta Sehrawat, Tanisha Singh, Simran Dil Bahadur, Soni Yadav, Neha Chhillar, Parunika Sisodia, Babita Negi, Priya Mishra

Match Details

Match: KAR-W vs DEL-W

Date & Time: April 24th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The track at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is usually a good one to bat on. However, there could be some turn for the spinners and the pacers might get some movement with the new ball too.

Today’s KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Laxmi Yadav has fared decently with the bat and has been very good behind the stumps.

Batters

Priya Punia is the second-highest run-getter in this tournament so far and has amassed 227 runs in four innings.

All-rounders

Soni Yadav has contributed effectively with the ball and has picked up four wickets. She can also be handy with the bat.

Bowlers

Chandu V has been in top bowling form and has returned with eight scalps in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Priya Punia (DEL-W)

Soni Yadav (DEL-W)

Chandu V (KAR-W)

S Shubha (KAR-W)

G Divya (KAR-W)

Important stats for KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

S Shubha: 106 runs

Chandu V: 8 wickets

Priya Punia: 227 runs

Soni Yadav: 4 wickets

KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Karnataka Women vs Delhi Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laxmi Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Priya Punia, G Divya, Soni Yadav, Ayushi Soni, C Prathyusha, S Shubha, Monica C Patel, Chandu V, Babita Negi

Captain: Soni Yadav Vice-captain: Chandu V

Dream11 Team for Karnataka Women vs Delhi Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laxmi Yadav, Priya Punia, D Vrinda, G Divya, Shweta Sehrawat, Soni Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur, S Shubha, Monica C Patel, Chandu V, Babita Negi

Captain: Priya Punia Vice-captain: S Shubha

Edited by Ritwik Kumar