KAR-W vs RJS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Semifinal 2

Karnataka (KAR-W) will take on Rajasthan (RJS-W) in the second semifinal of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy on Sunday at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the KAR-W vs RJS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Rajasthan have won three of their last five games, while Karnataka have won their last five. Rajasthan will look to win the game, but Karnataka are a better team and expected to prevail.

KAR-W vs RJS-W Match Details

The second semifinal of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy will be played on February 5 at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi at 9:15 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KAR-W vs RJS-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy, 2nd Semi Final

Date and Time: February 5, 2023; 9:15 am IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

KAR-W vs RJS-W Form Guide

KAR-W - Won 5 of their last 5 matches

RJS-W - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

KAR-W vs RJS-W Probable Playing XIs

KAR-W

No major injury update

Roshni Kiran, Vrinda Dinesh, Aditi Rajesh, Shreyanka Patil, Sanjana Batni (wk), Pushpa Kiresur, Divya Gnanananda, Shubha Sateesh, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Rameshwari Gayakwad, Sahana Pawar

RJS-W

No major injury update

Priyanka Sharma, Jasia Akhter (c), Ayushi Garg, Jyoti Choudhary (wk), Sangeeta Kumawat, Suman Meena, Siddhi Sharma, Babita Meena, Kaushalya Choudhary, Shanu Sen, Sonal Kalal

KAR-W vs RJS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Batni

Batni, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. J Choudhary is another good pick.

Batters

V Krishnamurthy

J Akhter and Krishnamurthy are the two best batter picks. V Dinesh is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

B Meena

Meena and M Patel are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Meena is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Sen

The top bowler picks are S Sen and S Kalal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. A Rajesh is another good pick.

KAR-W vs RJS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

B Meena

B Meena is one of the best players of Rajasthan. She bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She has scored 120 runs and taken one wicket in the last two games.

V Krishnamurthy

Krishnamurthy is one of the best players of Karnataka. She bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for KAR-W vs RJS-W, 2nd Semifinal

B Meena

S Meena

V Krishnamurthy

S Sen

J Akhter

Karnataka Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captains could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karnataka Women vs Rajasthan Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Choudhary

Batters: J Akhter, V Krishnamurthy, V Dinesh

All-rounders: B Meena, S Meena, S Patil, M Patel

Bowlers: S Sen, A Rajesh, C Venkateshappa

Karnataka Women vs Rajasthan Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Batni

Batters: J Akhter, V Krishnamurthy

All-rounders: B Meena, S Meena, M Patel

Bowlers: S Sen, A Rajesh, C Venkateshappa, K Choudhary, S Kalal

