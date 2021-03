KAR-W vs TN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Senior Women's One Day Trophy Match - March 17th, 2021

Karnataka Women will lock horns with Tamil Nadu Women in a Senior Women's One Day Trophy fixture on Wednesday.

Karnataka Women started their Senior Women's One Day Trophy campaign on a positive note by claiming a four-wicket win over Delhi Women. They head into the game on the back of a comprehensive victory over Meghalaya Women.

Tamil Nadu Women, on the other hand, beat Himachal Pradesh Women by 92 runs in their first Senior Women's One Day Trophy game. However, Vidharbha Women beat them by 53 runs in their second outing.

Squads to choose from

Karnataka Women

Chandasi Krishnamurthy J S, Pooja Mukhdev Kumari, Prerana Gidnalli Rajesh, Rameshwari Shivanand Gayakwad, Pooja N M Dhananjay, Niki Siri Bhagwan Prasad, Vanitha Ramu Vellaswamy, Chandu M Venkateshappa, Roshni Kiran Kumar, Divya G Gnanananda, Anagha Muraliprasad Lakshmipathyrao, Sahana Shamsundar Rao Pawar, Sanjana Harish Batni, Rakshitha Krishnappa Kalegowda, Akanksha Rajnish Kohli, Shishira Ashwath Babu Gowda, Sowmya M Manjunath, Prathyoosha K Kumar, Pushpa Panduranga Kiresur, Prathyusha Krishna Prasad Challuru, Mithila Radhakrishnan Vinod, Monica Chhelaram Patel, Shubha S Satish, Veda Krishnamurthy, Vrinda D Dinesh.

Tamil Nadu Women

Subhaharini Selvam N, Keerthana Sathyamoorthy Balakrishnan, Maanasa Sri J Jaganath, Vamsi Banu Prakash K B, Swarna S Suresh, Priyanshi Bhupesh Pande, Pavithra S Sridharan, Nethra Lakshminarayanan Iyer, Nida Mujibur Rehman, Rehman Swathi Suresh Kumar, Arshi Hakim Chotdhary, Ramyashri Kesava Prasad, Aaisha Rasheed Bee, Meenakshi Shanmugam Srinivasan, Abarna R Rajendiran, Sowmya Ravi R, Revathi Maha M, Shushanthika Chandra Sekar, Jenitha B Babu, Aishwarya M Murugesan, Karthiga Thangavelu T, Anusha S Sundaresan, Ramya Rajaram Sastry, Shailaja Sundar Mani, Aswathi S Shankar, Eloksi A Arun, Yogyasri Ravindra Kosuri, Niranjana Nagarajan, Sarathi Nandhi Priya, Sathvika Kanakamanikumar P.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Karnataka Women

Chandasi Krishnamurthy J S, Pooja Mukhdev Kumari, Prerana Gidnalli Rajesh, Rameshwari Shivanand Gayakwad, Pooja N M Dhananjay, Niki Siri Bhagwan Prasad, Vanitha Ramu Vellaswamy, Chandu M Venkateshappa, Roshni Kiran Kumar, Divya G Gnanananda, Anagha Muraliprasad Lakshmipathyrao.

Tamil Nadu Women

Subhaharini Selvam N, Keerthana Sathyamoorthy Balakrishnan, Maanasa Sri J Jaganath, Vamsi Banu Prakash KB, Swarna S Suresh, Priyanshi Bhupesh Pande, Pavithra S Sridharan, Nethra Lakshminarayanan Iyer, Nida Mujibur Rehman, Rehman Swathi Suresh Kumar, Arshi Hakim Chotdhary.

Match Details

Match: Karnataka Women v Tamil Nadu Women, Match 56

Date & Time: 17th March at 9:00 AM

Venue: Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

While the shorter dimensions at the Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground in Chennai favor the batters, bowlers, especially pacers, have also fared well at the venue. One can expect an evenly-matched contest between the bat and ball on Wednesday.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KAR-W vs TN-W)

KAR-W vs TN-W Dream11 Team Prediction - Senior Women's One Day Trophy

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pavithra Sridharan, Veda Krishnamurthy, Aishwarya Murugesan, VR Vanitha, Divya Gnanananda, Nikki Prasad, Subhaharini Selvam, Murali Anagha, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Akansha Kohli, Priyanshi Pande.

Captain: Divya Gnanananda; Vice-captain: Rameshwari Gayakwad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Swarna Suresh, Swathi Kumar, Aishwarya Murugesan, VR Vanitha, Divya Gnanananda, Shushanthika Chandrasekar, Subhaharini Selvam, Murali Anagha, Ramyashri Prasad, Akansha Kohli, Priyanshi Pande.

Captain: Aishwarya Murugesan; Vice-captain: Akansha Kohli