Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Match 28 Myteam11 fantasy league prediction | 14th March 2020

Myteam11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Karachi Kings will look to seal their playoff berth when they lock horns with Islamabad United in the 28th match of Pakistan Super League 2020. The Kings are on the second position right now with 9 points from 8 matches. On the other side, Islamabad will try to keep its campaign alive as the team is at the fifth position on the standings with 7 points in 9 games.

The home side, Karachi will be high on confidence having defeated Lahore Qalandars by 10 wickets in their previous match. They had emerged victorious when they met Islamabad United earlier this season. Islamabad has lost its last two matches via D/L method, they will hope that rain does not intervene the proceedings in tonight's game.

The Karachi-based franchise will miss the services of their dashing opener Alex Hales in the remaining season as the Englishman has left Pakistan because of COVID-19 threat. Islamabad have also lost Dawid Malan and Luke Ronchi's services. A plethora of domestic stars will get an opportunity to prove themselves in the absence of foreign stars.

Here are a few tips for Myteam11 fantasy league.

Myteam11 Fantasy League teams

Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton will be the best pick among the wicket-keepers as Luke Ronchi has left PSL 2020. It will be interesting to see who keeps the wickets for Islamabad United because they do not have a specialist wicket-keeper in their squad now.

Batsmen: Babar Azam played a splendid knock of 69 runs against Lahore Qalandars in the previous match but he had lost his wicket for a duck against Islamabad United. Azam will be keen to replicate his performance from the game against Lahore. Colin Ingram is still available for Islamabad, the South African batsman will be the top pick among their batsmen. Ingram has crossed the 30 runs mark twice in his last five innings.

Looking at the way Sharjeel Khan played versus the Qalandars, it will be a bad decision to leave him out of the team tonight. The left-handed batsman can score a lot of runs in the mandatory powerplay. In case Philip Salt makes it to the match squad of Islamabad, he can prove to be a wildcard pick.

All-rounders: Shadab Khan has been in phenomenal touch this season. Not only has the local star played well in the bowling department but he has also delivered the goods with the bat. He will be the player to watch out for.

Just like Khan, Imad Wasim has impressed with his all-round brilliance for Karachi Kings. Playing against Islamabad United in the first round, Wasim had played an unbeaten knock of 32 runs besides taking a wicket with the ball. Although Cameron Delport is a T20 specialist, it would be better to avoid him for this match because he is yet to make a match-winning contribution for the Kings.

Bowlers: Mohammad Aamir has picked up only two wickets in his last three matches, the fantasy team owners should instead opt for Umaid Asif in their squad. Asif had been out of the team but he came back in style picking two wickets against the Qalandars. Rumman Raees took a three-wicket haul versus Lahore Qalandars last week which makes him the top pick from Islamabad.

Chris Jordan could be a worthy option for the third bowler's spot as he bowls in the death. Even Zafar Gohar can be a value-for-money pick in case he makes it to the playing XI of Islamabad.

Fantasy XI no.1 for Myteam11

Chadwick Walton, Philip Salt, Colin Ingram, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar, Umaid Asif.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-captain: Shadab Khan

Fantasy XI no.2 for Myteam11

Chadwick Walton, Colin Munro, Colin Ingram, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Aamir, Chris Jordan.

Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-captain: Sharjeel Khan