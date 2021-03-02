KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 Match 13 – Mar 03, 2021

Defending champions Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 13th match of PSL 2021 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Both teams have played four PSL games apiece so far.

Karachi Kings have had a stop-start PSL campaign, winning two games and losing as many. In the two PSL games where they batted first, they racked up scores of 196 and 186 but lost in the final over on both occasions. The defending PSL champions need to sort out their bowling, especially when batting first.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi started their PSL campaign on a losing note, as Lahore Qalandars beat them by nine balls and four wickets to spare. However, with wins in their next three PSL games, they have shot up to the top of the points table.

PSL 2021: Squads to choose from

Karachi Kings:

Imad Wasim (c), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Chadwick Walton, Zeeshan Malik, Mohammad Ilyas, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Wahab Riaz (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, David Miller, Umaid Asif, Amad Butt, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Mohammad Imran.

Predicted Playing XIs

Karachi Kings:

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (c), Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Ilyas.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Imran, Umaid Asif.

Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi.

Date: March 3rd, 2021; 2:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The pitches in PSL 2021 have been excellent to bat on. Six of the first 11 PSL games have seen teams batting first racking up scores of 175 or more.

In fact, the first 11 games of PSL 2021 have been won by the team batting second, with scores in excess of 190 getting hunted down with ease. Thus, the team winning the toss in this PSL game may look to chase rather than bat first.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KAR vs PES)

Dream11 team for Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi - Pakistan Super League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Akmal, Joe Clarke, Haider Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Saqib Mahmood, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Saqib Mahmood.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal.

Captain: Kamran Akmal. Vice-captain: Dan Christian.