Karaikal XI vs Pondicherry West XI - Dream11 Prediction

Karaikal XI will take on Pondicherry West XI in the second semi-final of the Pondicherry Inter District T20 2022 at the CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry, on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KXI vs PWXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Karaikal XI have been in good form throughout this season. They have returned with six wins, three losses, and a no-result. They finished second on the points table at the end of the league stages.

On the other hand, Pondicherry West XI also performed well and ended third. They won five, lost three, and two of their games were washed out.

KXI vs PWXI, Match Details

The second semi-final match of the Pondicherry Inter District T20 2022 between Karaikal XI and Pondicherry West XI will be played on November 20, 2022, at CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 2 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KXI vs PWXI

Date & Time: November 20, 2022, 2 PM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry has been a good one to bat on. The par score batting first at this venue in this competition could be around 150-160. Spin has played a big role and it is likely to make an impact in this game as well.

Matches won by teams batting first: 16

Matches won by teams bowling first: 9

KXI vs PWXI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Karaikal XI: W, L, W, W, W

Pondicherry West XI: L, W, L, W, NR

KXI vs PWXI Probable Playing 11 today

Karaikal XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

Karaikal XI Probable Playing XI: A Elanthirayan (wk), Thamizhazhagan R, D Sugadev, S Manikandan, S Rajaram, R Rajkumar, N Vengadeshwaran, Akshay Jain S, Karthi M, Hari Prasad A, Vignesh Ganesan

Pondicherry West XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pondicherry West XI Probable Playing XI: George Samuel A (wk), Vijayendiran Nagarajan, Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu, Prasanna Kodiyan, Arunraj R Shanmugam, N Thennavan, G Thamizhmani, Subramaniyan K, P Murugan (c), Mukesh Amutha, SV Buvan Raj

Today’s KXI vs PWXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

George Samuel A (3 matches, 78 runs)

George Samuel A has been batting well in this competition. He has accumulated 78 runs in three games at a strike-rate of 109.86.

Top Batter Pick

Thamizhazhagan R (8 matches, 189 runs)

Thamizhazhagan R seems to be in good touch with the bat. He has scored 189 runs in eight matches in this tournament. He has one half-century to his name.

Top All-rounder Pick

Arunraj R Shanmugam (5 matches, 84 runs, 12 wickets)

Arunraj R Shanmugam has played just five matches but he has had an excellent run with both bat and ball. He has taken 12 wickets at an economy of 7.17. With the bat, he has scored 84 runs at a strike-rate of 113.51.

Top Bowler Pick

Akshay Jain S (5 matches, 8 wickets)

Akshay Jain S is in top bowling form. The left-arm spinner has picked up eight wickets in five games at an economy rate of 6.00 in this tournament.

KXI vs PWXI match captain and vice-captain choices

G Thamizhmani (8 matches, 249 runs, 13 wickets)

G Thamizhmani has had a huge all-round impact. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 249 runs at a strike-rate of 146.47. With the ball, he has returned with 13 wickets (second-most) at an economy rate of 6.05.

S Rajaram (8 matches, 115 runs, 8 wickets)

S Rajaram has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has got 115 runs in five outings with the bat and is striking at 145.57. He has picked up eight scalps with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KXI vs PWXI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats G Thamizhmani 249 runs & 13 wickets in 8 matches S Rajaram 115 runs & 8 wickets in 8 matches Arunraj R Shanmugam 84 runs & 12 wickets in 5 matches Mukesh Amutha 12 wickets in 7 matches Akshay Jain S 8 wickets in 5 matches

KXI vs PWXI match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and wicket-taking bowlers in their ranks. Thus, the likes of S Rajaram, G Thamizhmani, Arunraj R Shanmugam, Akshay Jain S, and Hari Prasad A will be the ones to watch out for.

KXI vs PWXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Karaikal XI vs Pondicherry West XI - Pondicherry Inter District T20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: George Samuel A

Batters: Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu, Thamizhazhagan R, S Manikandan

All-rounders: S Rajaram, G Thamizhmani, Arunraj R Shanmugam

Bowlers: Akshay Jain S, Subramaniyan K, Mukesh Amutha, Hari Prasad A

KXI vs PWXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Karaikal XI vs Pondicherry West XI - Pondicherry Inter District T20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: George Samuel A

Batters: Thamizhazhagan R, Prasanna Kodiyan, S Manikandan

All-rounders: S Rajaram, G Thamizhmani, Arunraj R Shanmugam, R Rajkumar

Bowlers: Akshay Jain S, P Murugan, Mukesh Amutha

