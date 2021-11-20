KAR-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021-22, Final 

Karnataka Women (KAR-W) will take on Railways Women (RAI-W) in the final of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021-22 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Both Karnataka Women and Railways Women have been absolutely dominant in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy and are yet to taste defeat so far. While Karnataka Women topped Elite Group E, Railways Women finished atop Elite Group B. Both sides then won their respective quarter-final encounters before their semi-final clashes were washed out.

KAR-W vs RAI-W Probable Playing 11 today

Karnataka Women: Dinesh Vrinda, G Divya, Monica C Patel, K Prathyoosha (wk), C Prathyusha, Sahana S Pawar, S R Patil, S Shubha, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Chandu V, Niki Prasad

Railways Women: Nuzhat Parween (wk), Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Renuka K Singh, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Swagatika Rath, Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, S Meghana, Meghna Singh

Match Details

KAR-W vs RAI-W, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Final

Date & Time: November 20th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, with overcast conditions expected, it might help the seamers find some zip and movement. Moreover, there may be some turn on offer for the spinners as well.

Today’s KAR-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nuzhat Parween has been in top form with the bat in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, amassing 157 runs in four innings.

Batter

G Divya, the Karnataka Women batter, has scored 334 runs in five Women’s Senior One Day Trophy innings. She could play a big knock in the summit clash.

All-rounder

D Hemalatha has been consistent with the ball, taking eight wickets in the tournament so far.

Bowler

Chandu V has been a consistent performer for Karnataka Women, taking 14 wickets in five Women’s Senior One Day Trophy games.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAR-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Mithali Raj (RAI-W)

G Divya (KAR-W)

Punam Raut (RAI-W)

Sneh Rana (RAI-W)

Chandu V (KAR-W)

Important stats for KAR-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Punam Raut: 123 runs

D Hemalatha: 8 wickets

Chandu V: 14 wickets

G Divya: 334 runs

KAR-W vs RAI-W Dream 11 Prediction (Women’s Senior One Day Trophy)

Dream11 Team for Karnataka Women vs Railways Women - Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021-22 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nuzhat Parween, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Punam Raut, G Divya, D Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Ekta Bisht, Monica Patel, Chandu V

Captain: Punam Raut. Vice-captain: G Divya

Dream11 Team for Karnataka Women vs Railways Women - Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021-22 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nuzhat Parween, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj, V Dinesh, G Divya, D Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, S Shubha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, C Prathyusha, Chandu V

Captain: Mithali Raj. Vice-captain: D Hemalatha

Edited by Samya Majumdar

