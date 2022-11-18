KCC vs SGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League 2022 Match 1

Karwan CC (KCC) will take on Sona Gold & Diamonds (SGD) in the first match of the CBFS T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, November 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KCC vs SGD Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Karwan CC recently played five matches in the recent CBFS T20 League, winning two and losing three games. They will be eyeing a solid start to this T10 competition.

Meanwhile, Sona Gold & Diamonds were not a part of the T20 tournament but will be aiming for a strong start.

KCC vs SGD, Match Details

The first match of the CBFS T10 League 2022 between Karwan CC and Sona Gold & Diamonds will be played on November 18, 2022, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 8.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KCC vs SGD

Date & Time: November 18, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on and the short boundaries are likely to favor the batters. Thus, a big score could well be on the cards in this game.

KCC vs SGD Probable Playing 11 today

Karwan CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Karwan CC Probable Playing XI: Furqan Khalil (wk), Moazzam Hayat, Waqas Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Ameer Hamza, Qamar Awan, Ghulam Murtaza, Nadir Hussain, Sheraz Piya, Babar Iqbal, and Saif Ali-Ghauri.

Sona Gold & Diamonds Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sona Gold & Diamonds Probable Playing XI: Ali Imran Zaidi, Aqeel Siddiqui, Haseeb Jameel, Aditya Singh-I (wk), Arfinn Jabbar, Zeeshan Mushtaq, Muhammad Raza-I, Nasir Ali, Nav Bose, Muneeb Baig, and Umar Zaman-I.

Today’s KCC vs SGD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Furqan Khalil

Furqan Khalil can go big with the bat and pile on big runs. He amassed 117 runs while striking at 142.68 in the recent CBFS T20 League. He hit eight sixes and 10 fours.

Top Batter Pick

Tariq Mehmood

Tariq Mehmood can contribute superbly with both bat and ball. He scored 65 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 135.42 in the CBFS T20. He also took six scalps at an economy rate of 6.50.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nadir Hussain

Nadir Hussain has the knack for making an all-round impact. He can chip in nicely with the bat and can bowl economical spells.

Top Bowler Pick

Saif Ali-Ghauri

Saif Ali-Ghauri played just two games in the recent CBFS T20 tournament and returned with four scalps from five overs.

KCC vs SGD match captain and vice-captain choices

Ameer Hamza

Ameer Hamza is in top form with both bat and ball. He got 90 runs in five outings in the CBFS T20 League and also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.50.

Ali Imran Zaidi

Ali Imran Zaidi is going to be a key player for SGD. He recently scored 128 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 125.49 in the CBFS T20 League.

5 Must-picks for KCC vs SGD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tariq Mehmood (KWN)

Ameer Hamza (KWN)

Saif Ali-Ghauri (KWN)

Ali Imran Zaidi (SGD)

Nasir Ali (SGD)

KCC vs SGD match expert tips

Karwan CC have a few experienced players in their ranks and six or seven of their players could be a good fit for this game. Moreover, top-order batters and all-rounders might be the key.

KCC vs SGD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Karwan CC vs Sona Gold & Diamonds - CBFS T10 League 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Furqan Khalil

Batters: Tariq Mehmood, Ameer Hamza, Haseeb Jameel, Alok Kumar

All-rounders: Nadir Hussain, Ali Imran Zaidi

Bowlers: Babar Iqbal, Saif Ali-Ghauri, Nasir Ali, Nav Bose

KCC vs SGD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Karwan CC vs Sona Gold & Diamonds - CBFS T10 League 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Furqan Khalil

Batters: Tariq Mehmood, Ameer Hamza, Haseeb Jameel

All-rounders: Ghulam Murtaza, Nadir Hussain, Ali Imran Zaidi, Muhammad Raza-I

Bowlers: Sheraz Piya, Saif Ali-Ghauri, Nasir Ali

