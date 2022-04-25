KAS vs AMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 18

The Karwan Strikers (KAS) will take on Al Moharb The Warriors (AMA) in the 18th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The Karwan Strikers have played only a single Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 thus far, losing that contest. Al Moharb The Warriors, meanwhile, started their campaign with a win.

KAS vs AMA Probable Playing 11 Today

KAS XI

Babar Iqbal (C), Ameer Hamza, Fahad Nawaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Furqan Khalil (wk), Hafeez ur Rehman, Jahandad Khan, Niaz Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Mudassar.

AMA XI

Asfandyar Khan (C), Abdul Qabiz, Ikram Janjua, Sheraz Khan (wk), Imran Khan, Rehman Gul, Saqib Khan, Muhibullah Khan, Saqib Rehman, Rishabh Mukherjee, Hassan Khan.

Match Details

KAS vs AMA, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: 26th April, 2022, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A good batting track is in store for us in Sharjah. With the dew factor and the dimensions of the ground playing into their hands, the batters will look to play their shots from the start. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s KAS vs AMA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Khan is a reliable batter and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

R Gul scored 36 runs in the last game and will be eager to lead his side from the front.

S Kalyan is an aggressive batter who smacked 29 runs in the previous match.

All-rounders

A Khan is a fantastic all-rounder who scored 51 runs in the last game. He could be a great multiplier choice for your KAS vs AMA Dream11 fantasy team.

T Mehmood scalped two wickets in the previous match and will be looking to add to his tally today.

Bowler

M Mudassar will be hoping to lead his side’s bowling unit, having picked up a wicket in the previous game.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAS vs AMA Dream11 prediction team

A Khan (AMA) – 78 points

J Khan (KAS) – 77 points

T Mehmood (KAS) – 68 points

R Gul (AMA) – 61 points

S Kalyan (KAS) – 54 points

Important stats for KAS vs AMA Dream11 prediction team

A Khan: 51 runs

J Khan: 48 runs

T Mehmood: 2 wickets

R Gul: 36 runs

S Kalyan: 29 runs

KAS vs AMA Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022)

KAS vs AMA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Khan, J Khan, R Gul, S Kalyan, F Ahmed, A Khan, T Mehmood, M Ikram Janjua, I Afridi Khan, M Mudassar, N Khan.

Captain: A Khan. Vice-captain: T Mehmood.

KAS vs AMA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Khan, F Khalil, J Khan, R Gul, S Kalyan, F Ahmed, A Khan, M Ikram Janjua, I Afridi Khan, M Mudassar, N Khan.

Captain: R Gul. Vice-captain: S Kalyan.

