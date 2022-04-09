KAS vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 27

The Karwan Strikers (KAS) will take on Brother Gas (BG) in the 27th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

The Karwan Strikers are placed atop the Group D & E points table, having won two in two. They defeated DCC Starlets by seven wickets in their last match. Brother Gas, on the other hand, are placed just below their rivals in the standings. They defeated Colatta Chocolates by nine runs in their last match.

KAS vs BG Probable Playing 11 Today

KAS XI

Ali Khan, Muhammad Taimoor, Ameer Hamza, Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmed, Babar Iqbal, Tariq Mehmood, Sagar Kalyan, Furqan Khalil (WK), Aryan Lakra, Hafeez Ur Rehman.

BG XI

Umer Farooq, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Zahid Ali, Saqib Manshad, Usman Khan, Mujahid Amin, Jiju Janardhanan, Tanvir Javed, Mohammad Azhar, Dawood Ejaz, Mohammad Waseem.

Match Details

KAS vs BG, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 27

Date and Time: 9th April 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has dramatically favored the bowlers over the last couple of matches. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to get going. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 138 runs.

Today’s KAS vs BG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Tahir has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 118.60 in two outings for Brother Gas. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Fayyaz Ahmed: Explosive top-order batter Ahmed has smashed 166 runs at a strike rate of 156.60 in two Sharjah Ramadan T20 League matches.

Usman Khan: Khan has racked up 72 runs at a strike rate of 150.00 in two games and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Umer Farooq: Farooq has scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 271.43 in two matches, while also picking up two wickets. He is someone who can single-handedly win games for his side with both the bat and ball.

Sagar Kalyan: Kalyan has scored 123 runs at a strike rate of 173.24 in two matches and can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points on Saturday.

Bowlers

Babar Iqbal: Iqbal has picked up four wickets in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Zahid Ali: Khan has scalped eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.63 in two matches. He will lead Brother Gas' bowling attack on Saturday.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAS vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Zahid Ali (BG) - 284 points

Fayyaz Ahmed (KAS) - 231 points

Sagar Kalyan (KAS) - 183 points

Mohammad Azhar (BG) - 142 points

Babar Iqbal (KAS) - 140 points

Important Stats for KAS vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Zahid Ali: 8 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.63

Fayyaz Ahmed: 166 runs in 2 matches; SR - 156.60

Sagar Kalyan: 123 runs in 2 matches; SR - 173.24

Mohammad Azhar: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.50

Babar Iqbal: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 9.20

KAS vs BG Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

KAS vs BG Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Dawood Ejaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Umer Farooq, Jiju Janardhanan, Sagar Kalyan, Mohammad Azhar, Zahid Ali, Babar Iqbal.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Jiju Janardhanan.

KAS vs BG Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Dawood Ejaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Waseem, Jiju Janardhanan, Sagar Kalyan, Zahid Ali, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Babar Iqbal.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Sagar Kalyan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar