KAS vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Quarter-final 2

The Karwan Strikers (KAS) will face Brother Gas (BG) in the second quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

The Karwan Strikers have won all three of their matches and finished atop Group D & E. Brother Gas, on the other hand, finished just below their opponents in the standings after winning two out of their three fixtures. The last time the two teams faced each other, the Karwan Strikers registered a three-run victory over Brother Gas.

KAS vs BG Probable Playing 11 Today

KAS XI

Babar Iqbal (C), Abdul Malik, Moazzam Hayat (WK), Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jahandad Khan, Niaz Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Shiraz Ahmed, Tariq Mehmood.

BG XI

Zahid Ali (C), Mohammad Azhar, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Dawood Ejaz, Jiju Janardhanan, Matiullah Khan, Mohammed Saleem, Muhammad Afzal, Syed Hassan, Umer Farooq, Usman Khan.

Match Details

KAS vs BG, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Quarter-final 2

Date and Time: 14th April 2022, 01:15 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has dramatically favored the bowlers in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to shift gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 147 runs.

Today’s KAS vs BG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Tahir has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 52 runs at a strike rate of 104.00. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Fayyaz Ahmed: Ahmed has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Karwan Strikers. He has scored 195 runs at a strike rate of 154.76 in three matches.

Usman Khan: Khan is currently the leading run-scorer for Brother Gas with 109 runs in three matches.

All-rounders

Aryan Lakra: Aryan has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 68 runs while also picking up three wickets in three matches.

Umer Farooq: Farooq can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Thursday. He has scored 60 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 222.22 and also taken two wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

Zahid Ali: Ali has bowled exceptionally well this season, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.33 in three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Shiraz Ahmed: Ahmed has claimed four wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in three matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAS vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Zahid Ali (BG) - 293 points

Fayyaz Ahmed (KAS) - 271 points

Mohammad Azhar (BG) - 231 points

Aryan Lakra (KAS) - 216 points

Sagar Kalyan (KAS) - 198 points

Important Stats for KAS vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Fayyaz Ahmed: 195 runs in 3 matches; SR - 154.76

Mohammad Azhar: 12 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 120.00 and ER - 5.83

Zahid Ali: 8 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 7.33

Aryan Lakra: 68 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 109.68 and ER - 6.30

Sagar Kalyan: 126 runs in 3 matches; ER - 161.54

KAS vs BG Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

KAS vs BG Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Fahad Nawaz, Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Umer Farooq, Jiju Janardhanan, Sagar Kalyan, Shiraz Ahmed, Mohammad Azhar, Zahid Ali.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Jiju Janardhanan.

KAS vs BG Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Fahad Nawaz, Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Umer Farooq, Jiju Janardhanan, Sagar Kalyan, Niaz Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Matiullah Khan.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Usman Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar