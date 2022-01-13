KAS vs BUK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 8

The Karwan Strikers (KAS) will be up against Bukhatir XI (BUK) in the eighth match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Karwan Strikers will be looking forward to starting their Sharjah CBFS T20 campaign on a winning note. Bukhatir XI, on the other hand, have lost their first two Sharjah CBFS T20 matches and are currently sixth in the points table.

KAS vs BUK Probable Playing 11 Today

KAS XI

Babar Iqbal (C), Ali Khan, Furqan Khalil (WK), Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Kashif Daud, Raja Akifullah Khan, Sabir Rao, Muhammad Farooq.

BUK XI

Khalid Shah (C & WK), Ankur Sangwan, Hassan Eisakhel, Jamshaid Zafar, Hassan Khalid, Atta Ur Rahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Muhammad Mudassar, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri.

Match Details

KAS vs BUK, Match 8, Sharjah CBFS T20

Date and Time: 13th January 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has favored the batters in the Sharjah CBFS T20. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 209 runs.

Today’s KAS vs BUK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vriitya Aravind: Aravind has failed to perform with the bat in the Sharjah CBFS T20 so far, scoring only eight runs in two matches. But he is a quality batter who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Chirag Suri: Suri was brilliant with the bat in the last match against MGM Cricket Club, scoring 76 runs at a strike rate of 133.33.

Ali Khan: Khan is a hard-hitting batter who has amassed 127 runs at a strike rate of 124.51 in five T20 matches.

All-rounders

Hassan Eisakhel: Eisakhel has batted exceptionally well in the Sharjah CBFS T20 so far. He has scored 86 runs at a strike rate of close to 180.

Ghulam Murtaza: Murtaza has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 160 and also picked up three wickets in two outings.

Bowlers

Raja Akifullah Khan: Khan will lead the Karwan Strikers' bowling attack on Thursday, having picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.76 in 13 T20 matches.

Hassan Khalid: Khalid has picked up a wicket in two Sharjah CBFS T20 matches this season. He can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAS vs BUK Dream11 prediction team

Hassan Eisakhel (BUK) - 132 points

Ghulam Murtaza (BUK) - 121 points

Simranjeet Singh Kang (BUK) - 106 points

Chirag Suri (BUK) - 104 points

Hassan Khalid (BUK) - 52 points

Important Stats for KAS vs BUK Dream11 prediction team

Hassan Eisakhel: 86 runs in 2 matches; SR - 179.17

Ghulam Murtaza: 24 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 160.00 and ER - 12.43

Chirag Suri: 76 runs in 1 match; SR - 133.33

Simranjeet Singh Kang: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.25

Hassan Khalid: 13 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 76.47 and ER - 8.67

KAS vs BUK Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah CBFS T20)

KAS vs BUK Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Ali Khan, Jamshaid Zafar, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Kashif Daud, Hassan Eisakhel, Hassan Khalid, Sabir Rao, Ankur Sangwan.

Captain: Kashif Daud. Vice-captain: Vriitya Aravind.

KAS vs BUK Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vriitya Aravind, Muhammad Usman, Jamshaid Zafar, Atta Ur Rahim, Aryan Lakra, Ghulam Murtaza, Kashif Daud, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Sabir Rao, Raja Akifullah Khan, Ankur Sangwan.

Captain: Kashif Daud. Vice-captain: Aryan Lakra.

Edited by Samya Majumdar