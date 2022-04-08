KAS vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Match 25

The Karwan Strikers will take on DCC Starlets in the 25th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

The Karwan Strikers are in great form, having recorded a massive 146-run victory over the Dubai Aviators in the first match. Sagar Kalyan and Fayyaz Ahmed scored impressive centuries and are expected to be a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, DCC Starlets also look like an interesting team. They have recorded consecutive wins over Ajman Heroes and Colatta Chocolates. It will be an entertaining fixture between the two sides.

KAS vs DCS Probable Playing 11 Today

KAS XI

Sagar Kalyan, Fayyaz-Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Babar Iqbal (c), Asif Hayat, Furqan Khalil (wk), Hafeez ur Rehman, Jahandad Khan, Moazzam Hayat, Niaz Khan, Shiraz Ahmed

DCS XI

Ronak Panoly (c), Ahaan Fernandes, Punya Mehra, Shaurya Singh, Shival Bawa, Shamim Ali, Soorya Sathish, Nilansh Keswani, Jash Giyanani, Tanish Suri / Shrey Sethi (wk), Darshan Pagarani

Match Details

KAS vs DCS, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: April 8, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

A score of 170 is expected to be par here.

Today's KAS vs DCS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

F Khalil is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat and is expected to take on the opposition bowling unit.

Batters

F Ahmed was in jaw-dropping form against the Dubai Aviators in the last match. He hammered 122* in just 66 deliveries and his knock included 19 fours and two sixes.

All-rounders

S Ali is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 28 runs and also picked up six wickets in the last two games.

He will be a great multiplier choice for your KAS vs DCS Dream11 fantasy team.

R Panoly is another important player who will be expected to prove decisive. He has scored 123 runs at an average of 61.5 with a strike rate of 135.16 in two matches.

Bowlers

B Iqbal has scalped four wickets so far and is expected to be the strike bowler for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAS vs DCS Dream11 prediction team

S Ali (DCS) – 240 points

R Panoly (DCS) – 179 points

F Ahmed (KAS) – 171 points

S Kalyan (KAS) – 151 points

N Keswani (DCS) – 141 points

Important stats for KAS vs DCS Dream11 prediction team

S Ali: 28 runs and 6 wickets

R Panoly: 123 runs

F Ahmed: 122 runs

S Kalyan: 105 runs

B Iqbal: 4 wickets

KAS vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Today

KAS vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Khalil, F Ahmed, P Mehra, A Fernandes, S Ali, R Panoly, S Kalyan, N Keswani, B Iqbal, H Ur Rehman, S Ahmed

Captain: S Ali, Vice-Captain: S Kalyan

KAS vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Khalil, T Suri, F Ahmed, P Mehra, A Fernandes, S Ali, R Panoly, S Kalyan, B Iqbal, H Ur Rehman, S Ahmed

Captain: F Ahmed, Vice-Captain: R Panoly.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar