KAS vs DUA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 23

The Karwan Strikers (KAS) will lock horns with the Dubai Aviators (DUA) in the 23rd match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

The Karwan Strikers had a decent season last year, reaching the quarter-finals where they fell to a five-wicket loss against MGM Cricket Club. The Dubai Aviators, on the other hand, are rock bottom of the standings after failing to win their first two games. They lost their last match against Ajman Heroes by 64 runs.

KAS vs DUA Probable Playing 11 Today

KAS XI

Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Ameer Hamza, Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Furqan Khalil (WK), Nadir Hussain, Babar Iqbal (C), Akif Raja, Niaz Khan, Hafeez Ur Rehman.

DUA XI

Mandeep Singh (WK), Ridge Menzies,

Azlam Azeez, Rahul Kataria, Sunny Ravikumar, Chetan Rane (C), Azim Golandaz, Rajaram Subedi, Sihab Mohammed, Faras Khan, Sagheer Hussain.

Match Details

KAS vs DUA, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 23

Date and Time: 7th April 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has dramatically favored the bowlers over the last couple of matches. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to get going. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 167 runs.

Today’s KAS vs DUA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mandeep Singh: Singh scored 11 runs and picked up a wicket in the last match. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Fahad Nawaz: Nawaz scored 36 runs in two outings last season for the Karwan Strikers. He is an explosive top-order batter who could play a big knock on Thursday.

Azlam Azeez: Azeez has racked up 80 runs at a strike rate of 123.08 in two games and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Aryan Lakra: Lakra smashed 147 runs and scalped seven wickets in six matches last season. He is someone who can single-handedly win games for his side.

Rajaram Subedi: Subedi has scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 215.38 in one match. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Thursday.

Bowlers

Babar Iqbal: Iqbal was in brilliant form last season, taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.24 in four matches. He was the leading wicket-taker for the Karwan Strikers last year.

Faras Khan: Khan put up a man-of-the-match performance in the last match, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 9.25. He will lead the Dubai Aviators' bowling attack on Thursday.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAS vs DUA Dream11 prediction team

Faras Khan (DUA) - 145 points

Azlam Azeez (DUA) - 112 points

Chetan Rane (DUA) - 107 points

Rajaram Subedi (DUA) - 51 points

Mandeep Singh (DUA) - 41 points

Important Stats for KAS vs DUA Dream11 prediction team

Faras Khan: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 9.25

Azlam Azeez: 80 runs in 2 matches; SR - 123.08

Chetan Rane: 40 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 93.02 and ER - 9.67

Rajaram Subedi: 28 runs in 1 match; SR - 215.38

Mandeep Singh: 11 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 91.67 and ER - 8.75

KAS vs DUA Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

KAS vs DUA Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mandeep Singh, Fahad Nawaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Chetan Rane, Azlam Azeez, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Rajaram Subedi, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Babar Iqbal, Faras Khan.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Ameer Hamza.

KAS vs DUA Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mandeep Singh, Fahad Nawaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Chetan Rane, Azlam Azeez, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Azim Golandaz, Niaz Khan, Babar Iqbal, Faras Khan.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Fahad Nawaz.

Edited by Samya Majumdar