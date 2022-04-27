KAS vs DUA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 23

Karwan Strikers will take on Dubai Aviators in the 23rd match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Karwan Strikers have secured a win and two losses from their matches so far. As a result, they are in the second position in the points table. Meanwhile, Dubai Aviators continue to be at the bottom of the table having lost both their matches so far. They will be hoping to put up a better performance in this game.

KAS vs DUA Probable Playing 11 Today

KAS XI

Babar Iqbal (c), Ameer Hamza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Furqan Khalil(wk), Hafeez ur Rehman, Jahandad Khan, Niaz Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Salman Khan, Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Mudassar

DUA XI

Chetan Rane (c), Azlam Azeez(wk), Altaf Hirani, Muhammad Naeem, Ridge Menzes, S Jawaid, Sihab Mohammed, Sourav Shah, Ammad Jawaid, Ahsan Shahzad, Waqar Hussain

Match Details

KAS vs DUA, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: 27th April, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 is expected to be par here.

Today’s KAS vs DUA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

F Khalil is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role. Although he’s yet to contribute with runs, he is pretty solid behind the stumps.

Batters

F Ahmed is a left-handed batter who will be looking to take on the opposition bowlers. He has amassed 40 runs in the competition.

S Kalyan is another vital player for Karwan Strikers. He has scored 31 runs in the competition.

All-rounders

A Hamza is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 79 runs and has taken two wickets so far. Hamza will be a great multiplier choice for your KAS vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

A Shahzad will be hoping to lead his side’s bowling unit and is also more than decent with the bat in hand. He has hammered 92 runs and has also scalped a wicket.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAS vs DUA Dream11 prediction team

A Hamza (KAS) – 197 points

A Shahzad (DUA) – 170 points

N Khan (KAS) – 165 points

J Khan (KAS) – 106 points

A Jawaid (DUA) – 76 points

Important stats for KAS vs DUA Dream11 prediction team

A Hamza: 79 runs and 2 wickets

A Shahzad: 92 runs and 1 wicket

F Ahmed: 40 runs

S Kalyan: 31 runs

KAS vs DUA Dream11 Prediction Today

KAS vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Khalil, A Azeez, J Khan, F Ahmed, S Kalyan, A Hamza, A Jawaid, A Shahzad, N Khan, M Mudassar, M Naeem

Captain: A Hamza, Vice-Captain: A Shahzad

KAS vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Khalil, A Azeez, J Khan, F Ahmed, S Kalyan, C Rane, A Hamza, A Jawaid, A Shahzad, N Khan, M Mudassar

Captain: F Ahmed, Vice-Captain: S Kalyan

