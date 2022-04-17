KAS vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, 2nd Semi-final

The Karwan Strikers (KAS) will lock horns with Future Mattress (FM) in the second semi-final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.

The Karwan Strikers finished atop Group D & E, winning all three of their games. They defeated Brother Gas by 35 runs in the second quarter-final. Future Mattress also managed to win three in three and topped Group C before beating Syed Agha CC by 27 runs in the third quarter-final.

KAS vs FM Probable Playing 11 Today

KAS XI

Moazzam Hayat (WK), Fahad Nawaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jahandad Khan, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Sagar Kalyan, Niaz Khan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Asif Hayat, Shiraz Ahmed.

FM XI

Abdul Shakoor (WK), Alishan Sharafu, Syed Haider, Muhammad Usman, Wasim Bari, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Naseer Akram, Shahid Nawaz, Umair Ali, Sultan Ahmad.

Match Details

KAS vs FM, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, 2nd Semi-final

Date and Time: 18th April 2022, 01:15 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters can score runs easily if they spend some time in the middle. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 157 runs.

Today’s KAS vs FM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor: Shakoor is the Future Mattress' leading run-scorer in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League with 188 runs in four matches.

Batters

Alishan Sharafu: Sharafu has scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 176.19 in four matches.

Fayyaz Ahmed: Ahmed has racked up 195 runs at a strike rate of 153.54 in four matches.

All-rounders

Aryan Lakra: Lakra has smashed 134 runs while also picking up three wickets in four matches. He is someone who can single-handedly win matches for his side.

Zawar Farid: Farid has scored 123 runs claimed four wickets in three Sharjah Ramadan T20 League games.

Bowlers

Umair Ali: Ali has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.82 in three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Niaz Khan: Khan has scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 6.17 in four matches. He will lead the Karwan Strikers' bowling attack on Monday.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAS vs FM Dream11 prediction team

Aryan Lakra (KAS) - 316 points

Zawar Farid (FM) - 303 points

Abdul Shakoor (FM) - 301 points

Sagar Kalyan (KAS) - 292 points

Fayyaz Ahmed (KAS) - 272 points

Important Stats for KAS vs FM Dream11 prediction team

Aryan Lakra: 134 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 126.42 and ER - 6.57

Zawar Farid: 123 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 143.02 and ER - 7.55

Abdul Shakoor: 188 runs in 4 matches; SR - 115.34

Sagar Kalyan: 182 runs in 4 matches; SR - 151.67

Fayyaz Ahmed: 195 runs in 4 matches; SR - 153.54

KAS vs FM Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

KAS vs FM Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Fayyaz Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Sagar Kalyan, Umair Ali, Niaz Khan, Hafeez ur Rehman.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Aryan Lakra.

KAS vs FM Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Jahandad Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Sagar Kalyan, Niaz Khan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Naseer Akram.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Zawar Farid.

Edited by Samya Majumdar