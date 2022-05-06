KAS vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Quarter-Final 4

Karwan Strikers (KAS) will take on Future Mattress (FM) in the fourth quarterfinal of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

The Strikers may have begun their tournament with a loss to The Vision Shopping but have bounced back well from that. They won their next couple of games and will hope to sustain that momentum. Meanwhile, Future Mattress have also had a good start to their campaign, winning two of their three games.

KAS vs FM Probable Playing XIs

KAS

Babar Iqbal (c), Ameer Hamza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Furqan Khalil (wk), Hafeez ur Rehman, Jahandad Khan, Niaz Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Salman Khan, Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Mudassar.

FM

Rohan Mustafa (c), Naseer Akram, Qamar Awan, Alishan Sharafu, Saif Janjua, Sardar Bahzad, Shahid Nawaz, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Tahir Latif, Zawar Farid, Syed Haider.

Match Details

Match: KAS vs FM, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, QuarterFinal 4.

Date and Time: May 6, 2022; 11:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The wicket has pace and bounce, so batters are expected to excel. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 is expected to be par.

Today’s KAS vs FM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Shah is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role. He has amassed 77 runs and will look for a big knock here.

Batters

A Hamza has had a spectacular tournament so far. He has scored 104 runs at an average of 52 and has also picked up two wickets. He could be a fantastic captaincy choice for your KAS vs FM Dream11 fantasy team.

S Kalyan, meanwhile, has batted well recently and is expected to be decisive for his team once again. He has amassed 127 runs at an average of 63.50.

All-rounders

A Sharafu is a fabulous all-rounder who will look to contribute with both bat and ball. He has scored 73 runs and has taken a wicket so far.

M Farazuddin, meanwhile, has also done well. He has been more impactful with the ball, scalping four wickets at an average of 4.75. He has also scored 18 runs.

Bowlers

N Khan will be expected to lead the bowling unit for his team. He has scalped five wickets.

Five best players to pick in KAS vs FM Dream11 prediction team

A Hamza (KAS) – 237 points

S Kalyan (KAS) – 202 points

A Sharafu (FM) – 177 points

N Khan (KAS) – 177 points

M Farazuddin (FM) – 156 points.

Key stats for KAS vs FM Dream11 prediction team

A Hamza: 104 runs and 2 wickets

S Kalyan: 127 runs

A Sharafu: 73 runs and 1 wicket

N Khan: 5 wickets

M Farazuddin: 18 runs and 4 wickets.

KAS vs FM Dream11 Prediction

KAS vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Shah, A Hamza, S Kalyan, F Ahmed, A Sharafu, M Farazuddin, J Khan, Q Awan, N Khan, N Akram, H Ur Rehman.

Captain: A Hamza. Vice-Captain: A Sharafu.

KAS vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Shah, A Shakoor, A Hamza, S Kalyan, F Ahmed, A Sharafu, M Farazuddin, J Khan, N Khan, N Akram, H Ur Rehman.

Captain: S Kalyan. Vice-Captain: M Farazuddin.

