KAS vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 14

The Karwan Strikers will be up against Interglobe Marine in the 14th match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 on 17th January at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

The Karwan Strikers didn’t have the perfect start to their Sharjah CBFS T20 campaign. They suffered a 14-run defeat in their opening game against Bukhatir XI. However, the Strikers made a strong comeback with a 147-run win over Savannah Lions.

Meanwhile, Interglobe Marine have performed brilliantly this season. They have managed to win all four of their games and are currently atop the table. In their previous game, the Marine defeated the Blues by three wickets.

KAS vs IGM Probable Playing 11 Today

Karwan Strikers

Babar Iqbal (C), Waqas Ahmed, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ameer Hamza, Ali Khan, Aryan Lakra, Furqan Khalil (WK), Ahmad Shafiq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Taimoor

Interglobe Marine

Asif Mumtaz (C), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Babar Ghazanfar, Touqeer Riyasat, Harry Bharwal, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Imran Tahir, Luqman Hazrat, Amjad Gul

Match Details

Match: Karwan Strikers vs Interglobe Marine, Sharjah CBFS T20

Date and Time: 17th January 2022, 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been ideal for batting this season. The batters have made full use of the shorter dimensions to dominate the bowlers. The average first innings total in the last five games here is 198 runs.

Today’s KAS vs IGM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Kaleem: Yasir has scored 178 runs this season, at an average of 89 and a strike rate of 160.36.

Batters

Asif Khan: Asif has been the leading run-scorer this season, with 183 runs in four matches.

Fayyaz Ahmed: Ahmed has been exceptional, having smashed 91 runs in two games at a strike rate of 165. He has also contributed with the ball, having picked up one wicket.

All-rounders

CP Rizwan: Rizwan has delivered in both departments for the Marine this season. He has scored 177 runs and has scalped two wickets in four matches.

Aryan Lakra: Lakra has scored 44 runs in two games at a decent strike rate of around 130. He also has two wickets to his name at an economy of 5.86.

Bowlers

Imran Tahir: Tahir has shown his class in this tournament with his bowling exploits. The veteran is leading the wicket-taking charts with nine wickets in three games.

Babar Iqbal: Babar had a fine outing in the previous game for the Strikers. He picked up a solitary wicket at an economy of just 6.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAS vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

Imran Tahir: 333 points

CP Rizwan: 318 points

Yasir Kaleem: 297 points

Asif Khan: 268 points

Touqeer Riyasat: 190 points

Important stats for KAS vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

Imran Tahir: 3 matches, 9 wickets

CP Rizwan: 4 matches, 177 runs, 2 wickets

Yasir Kaleem: 4 matches, 178 runs

Asif Khan: 4 matches, 183 runs

Touqeer Riyasat: 3 matches, 67 runs, 3 wickets

KAS vs IGM Dream11 Prediction Today

KAS vs IGM Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Kaleem, Fayyaz Ahmed, Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, CP Rizwan, Imran Tahir, Babar Iqbal, Ali Khan, Basil Hameed, Touqueer Riyasat, Harry Bharwal

Captain: CP Rizwan Vice-Captain: Aryan Lakra

KAS vs IGM Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Kaleem, Fayyaz Ahmed, Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, CP Rizwan, Imran Tahir, Babar Iqbal, Furqan Khalil, Babar Ghazanfar, Nadir Hussain, Asif Mumtaz

Captain: Yasir Kaleem Vice-Captain: Fayyaz Ahmed

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee