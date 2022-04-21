KAS vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 5

Karwan Strikers will take on The Vision Shipping in the fifth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

Karwan Strikers had an excellent campaign in the recently-concluded Sharjah Ramadan T20 League. They reached the semi-final of the competition before getting knocked out.

The likes of Fayyaz Ahmed and Aryan Lakra are going to be key. Meanwhile, Vision Shipping also lost their semi-final in the Ramadan T20 League. They will be depending heavily on Sajjad Ali and Mohammad Nadeem in this fixture.

KAS vs TVS Probable Playing 11 Today

KAS XI

Babar Iqbal (c), Abdul Malik, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Hafeez ur Rehman, Jahandad Khan, Moazzam Hayat (wk), Niaz Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Tariq Mehmood

TVS XI

Saqib Mahmood (c), Sajjad Ali Hashmi (wk), Salman Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sami Ur Rahman, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Shahbaz Ali, Jawad Ghani, Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohid

Match Details

KAS vs TVS, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: April 21, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 is expected to be par here.

Today’s KAS vs TVS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ali Hashmi is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat and is expected to take on the opposition bowling unit. He had scored 132 runs in three innings at a strike rate of nearly 160 in the Ramadan T20 League.

Batters

F Ahmed is a wonderful batter who was in great form during the Ramadan T20 League. He collected 246 runs in five matches at a strike rate of nearly 139.

All-rounders

A Lakra is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He scored 158 runs and also picked up three wickets in five games. Lakra will be a great multiplier choice for your KAS vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Nadeem is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He had scalped 10 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 5.

Bowlers

N Khan will be expected to lead the bowling unit of Karwan Strikers. He has been in great form lately.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAS vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

A Lakra (KAS)

M Nadeem (TVS)

F Ahmed (KAS)

A Abid (TVS)

S Kalyan (KAS)

Important stats for KAS vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

A Lakra: 158 runs and 3 wickets in Ramadan T20 League

M Nadeem: 10 wickets in Ramadan T20 League

F Ahmed: 246 runs in Ramadan T20 League

S Ali: 132 runs in Ramadan T20 League

KAS vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Today

KAS vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ali Hashmi, A Abid, F Ahmed, J Khan, S Kalyan, A Lakra, M Nadeem, H Ur Rehman, I Ali, J Ghani, N Khan

Captain: A Lakra, Vice-Captain: M Nadeem

KAS vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ali Hashmi, A Abid, F Nawaz, F Ahmed, S Kalyan, A Lakra, M Nadeem, I Ali, M Mudassar, N Khan, Z Zuhaib

Captain: F Ahmed, Vice-Captain: A Abid

