KB vs KC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 30

Kharagpur Blasters will take on Krishnanagar Challengers in the 30th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Kharagpur Blasters have won thrice, having played nine matches in the competition so far. They are fourth in the table with 16 points to their name. Meanwhile, Krishnanagar Challengers are rooted to the bottom of the table with just a single victory in nine games.

KB vs KC Probable Playing 11 Today

KB XI

Gitmoy Basu (wk), Dip Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Rishav Das, Kazi Junaid Saifi (c), Pradipta Pramanik, MD Kaif, Sandipan Das, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mohit Roy, Sachin Singh.

KC XI

Avinash Kumar, SK Asif Hossain, Ayan Gupta, Arnab Nandy, Agniv Pan (c & wk), Kanishk Seth, Debtanu Baidya, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Aryaman Singh, Anuj Kumar Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

Match Details

KB vs KC, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 30

Date and Time: 21st September, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before taking on the bowlers.

Today’s KB vs KC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Pan could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

D Chatterjee is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. He has scored 166 runs at an average of 41.50.

All-rounders

KJ Saifi is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your KB vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Side. Saifi is the second-highest scorer in the competition with 234 runs. He has also picked up a wicket.

P Pramanik can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He has picked up nine wickets so far and has scored 47 runs.

Bowlers

M Kaif is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs KC Dream11 prediction team

KJ Saifi (KB) – 382 points

P Pramanik (KB) – 370 points

PR Barman (KB) – 266 points

M Kaif (KB) – 254 points

D Chatterjee (KB) – 252 points

Important stats for KB vs KC Dream11 prediction team

KJ Saifi: 234 runs and 1 wicket

P Pramanik: 47 runs and 9 wickets

PR Barman: 47 runs and 6 wickets

M Kaif: 6 wickets

D Chatterjee: 166 runs

KB vs KC Dream11 Prediction Today

KB vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Pan, D Chatterjee, K Ghosh, M Roy, KJ Saifi, P Pramanik, PR Barman, A Nandy, M Kaif, D Baidya, SS Chakraborty

Captain: KJ Saifi, Vice-Captain: PR Pramanik

KB vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Pan, D Chatterjee, A Easwaran, M Roy, KJ Saifi, P Pramanik, PR Barman, A Nandy, M Kaif, D Baidya, SS Chakraborty

Captain: D Chatterjee, Vice-Captain: PR Barman

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava