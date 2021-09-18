KB vs KH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Kharagpur Blasters will take on Kolkata Heroes in the 24th game of the Bengal T20 Challenge on September 18th at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

So far, the Kharagpur Blasters have had a disappointing season. They are currently in sixth position in the points table, winning only two of their six matches. They won their last encounter by seven wickets against the Kanchenjunga Warriors and will look to maintain that momentum in this game.

On the other hand, Kolkata Heroes are presently ranked third in the points table. So far, they've won three of the seven games they've played in this competition. Kolkata Heroes will aim to climb up the charts with a win in this encounter.

KB vs KH Probable Playing 11 Today

Kharagpur Blasters (KB)

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Kazi Saifi (C), Prayas Ray Barman, Sayan Biswas, Dip Chatterjee, Raj Kumar Pal, Pradipta Pramanik, Mohammed Kaif, Sandipan Das Jnr, Mohit Roy, Gitmoy Basu (WK).

Kolkata Heroes (KH)

Aamir Gani, Karan Lal, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (C), Ranjot Singh Khaira (WK), Arnin Roy, Suvankar Bal, Sougata Dutta, Kaushik Maity, Geet Puri, Ramesh Prasad, Pratap Singh.

Match Details

Match: Kharagpur Blasters vs Kolkata Heroes

Date and Time: 18th September, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is expected to be a good bowling surface. The pacers will benefit in the initial stages whereas spinners will come into play in the second half of the match. Batsmen should try to settle themselves in before trying to hit it out of the park. The team winning the toss would opt to bat first.

Today’s KB vs KH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ranjot Singh Khaira: Khaira has been reliable with the bat while also contributing behind the stumps. He has scored 146 runs in the tournament so far.

Batsmen

Dip Chatterjee: Chatterjee has been consistent with the bat for the Kharagpur Blasters, scoring 125 runs in five games so far in the tournament.

Ritwik Roy Chowdhury: He is an excellent choice from the batting department. The skipper of Kolkata Heroes has hammered 194 runs in six games this season.

All-rounder

Kazi Saifi: Saifi has contributed to both elements of the game. He has scored 186 runs in five matches and has also been handy with the ball.

Karan Lal: Karan Lal has been excellent in both aspects of the game, scoring 102 runs and also grabbing four wickets in six outings.

Bowlers

Raj Kumar Pal: Pal has five wickets to his name in as many games and has been bowling efficiently throughout the competition.

Pratap Singh: Singh has performed exceptionally well with the ball. So far, he has grabbed nine wickets in six matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in KB vs KH Dream11 prediction team

Kazi Saifi (KB): 324 points

Pradipta Pramanik (KB): 320 points

Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (KH): 294 points

Karan Lal (KH): 290 points

Pratap Singh (KH): 279 points

Important stats for KB vs KH Dream11 prediction team

Kazi Saifi (KB): 5 matches, 186 runs & 1 wicket

Pradipta Pramanik (KB): 5 matches, 5 wickets

Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (KH): 6 matches, 194 runs

Karan Lal (KH): 6 matches, 102 runs & 4 wickets

Pratap Singh (KH): 6 matches, 9 wickets

KB vs KH Dream11 Prediction Today

KB vs KH Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ranjot Singh Khaira, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ramesh Prasad, Dip Chatterjee, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Kazi Saifi, Pradipta Pramanik, Pratap Singh, Geet Puri, Raj Kumar Pal

Captain: Kazi Saifi, Vice-Captain: Karan Lal

KB vs KH Dream11 Team - 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ranjot Singh Khaira, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ramesh Prasad, Dip Chatterjee, Karan Lal, Kazi Saifi, Pratap Singh, Geet Puri, Raj Kumar Pal, Mohammed Kaif, Sandipan Das

Captain: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Vice-Captain: Pratap Singh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee