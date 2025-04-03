KBR vs MIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Match 25

The 25th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see Kings Bay Royals (KBR) squaring off against Mt Irvine Surfers (MIS) at the Shaw Park in Scarborough on Thursday, April 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KBR vs MIS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Mt Irvine Surfers have won five of their last eight matches. They lost their last match to Pirates Bay Raiders by four wickets. Kings Bay Royals, on the other hand, have won three of their last eight matches.

These two teams have played five head-to-head matches. Kings Bay Royals have won two matches while Mt Irvine Surfers have won three matches.

KBR vs MIS Match Details

The 25th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on April 3 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KBR vs MIS, 25th Match

Date and Time: April 3 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Mt Irvine Surfers and Pirates Bay Raiders, where a total of 167 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

KBR vs MIS Form Guide

KBR - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

MIS - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

KBR vs MIS Probable Playing XI

KBR Playing XI

No injury updates

N Sookdeosingh, M Deyal, A Rambaran, O James, K Ramdoo, K Isaac, J Mills, D Murray (wk), Q Brooks, K Thomas, D Shanghie

MIS Playing XI

No injury updates

A Shehzad (wk), K Kallicharan, S Rambaran, S Duncan, C Thurton, S Peters, K Dillon, S Thomas, R Jaipaul, S Roopnarine

KBR vs MIS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Thurton

C Thurton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for his team and can once again perform well. He has smashed 89 runs in the last six matches. A Shehzad is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Kallicharan

N Sookdeosingh and K Kallicharan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Kallicharan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has smashed 307 runs in the last eight matches. O James is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Rambaran

A Rambaran and S Rambaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Rambaran will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 222 runs and taken seven wickets in just eight matches. S Roopnarine is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

R Jaipaul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Duncan and R Jaipaul. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Jaipaul will complete his quota of overs. He has taken 11 wickets and smashed 182 runs in the last eight matches. K Dilion is another good bowler for today's match.

KBR vs MIS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Rambaran

A Rambaran is one of the most crucial picks from Kings Bay Royals as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 222 runs and taken seven wickets in just eight matches.

K Kallicharan

K Kallicharan is one of the most crucial picks from the Mt Irvine Surfers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order. He has smashed 307 runs in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for KBR vs MIS, 25th Match

S Rambaran

K Kallicharan

S Roopnarine

A Rambaran

M Deyal

Kings Bay Royals vs Mt Irvine Surfers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Kings Bay Royals vs Mt Irvine Surfers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Thurton, A Shehzad

Batters: K Kallicharan, N Sookdeosingh

All-rounders: S Rambaran, S Roopnarine, A Rambaran, J Alfred, M Deyal

Bowlers: S Duncan, R Jaipaul

Kings Bay Royals vs Mt Irvine Surfers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Shehzad

Batters: K Kallicharan, N Sookdeosingh

All-rounders: S Rambaran, S Roopnarine, A Rambaran, J Alfred, M Deyal, K Isaac

Bowlers: K Dilion, R Jaipaul

