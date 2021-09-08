KC vs KB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 4

Krishnanagar Challengers will take on Kharagpur Blasters in the fourth match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (September 8).
In their first match of the season, Krishnanagar Challengers defeated Durgapur Dazzlers by five wickets. They will have the momentum going into this match and will be well versed with the conditions. Meanwhile, Kharagpur Blasters will be playing their first match of the competition.
KC vs KB Probable Playing 11 Today
KC XI
Arnab Nandi (C), Agniv Pan(wk), Koushik Ghosh, Ayan Gupta, Diganta Neogi, Ayush Kumar Singh, SK Asif Hussain, Kanishk Seth, Golam Mustafa, Soumyadip Mandal, Shreyan Chakraborty
KB XI
Gitmoy Basu, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Dip Chatterjee, Mohit Kumar, Prayas Ray Barman, Rishav Raj, Shivaang Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Md Kaif-I, Raj Kumar Lal, Sandipan Das
Match Details
KC vs KB, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 4
Date and Time: 8th September, 2021, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Pitch Report
The track at Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen will have a major say in proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.
Today’s KC vs KB Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
A Pan could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.
Batters
K Ghosh is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease and scored 33 runs in the first match against Durgapur.
All-rounders
A Nandy is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a multiplier pick for the KC vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Side. He picked up a wicket against Durgapur Dazzlers
PR Barman could also prove to be the difference-maker in this game.
Bowlers
M Kaif will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.
Top 5 best players to pick in KC vs KB Dream11 prediction team
A Nandy (KC) – 23 points
PR Barman (KB)
K Ghosh (KC) – 60 points
KJ Saifi (KB)
D Neogi (KC) – 27 points
Important stats for KC vs KB Dream11 prediction team
A Nandy: 1 wicket
K Ghosh: 33 runs
D Neogi: 18 runs
KC vs KB Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Pan, K Ghosh, A Gupta, KJ Saifi, D Neogi, A Nandy, PR Barman, R Das, S Mandal, K Seth, M Kaif
Captain: A Nandy, Vice-Captain: PR Barman
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Pan, G Basu, K Ghosh, A Gupta, KJ Saifi, A Nandy, PR Barman, R Das, S Mandal, K Seth, M Kaif
Captain: K Ghosh, Vice-Captain: M Kaif