KC vs NKL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Japan Premier League T20 2022, Match 4

Kansai Chargers (KC) will take on North Kanto Lions (NKL) in the fourth match of the Japan Premier League T20 2022 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan on Friday.

M Taniyama will lead the Kansai Chargers, while K Hiratsuka will lead the North Kanto Lions.

KC vs NKL Probable Playing XIs

KC

S Krishnan (wk), K Wakita, S Wada, H Yamashina, B Biwash, M Taniyama (c), J Yamashita, R Ashida, H Nakamori, S Kumar-I, S Singh-I.

NKL

Anil Kumar (wk), S Chathurunga, R Sakurano, L Lake, K Hiratsuka (c), H Thilakarathne, M Singh-III, A Chandima, R Dangal, D Mccomb, K Velleingiri.

Match Details

Match: KC vs NKL, Japan Premier League 2022, Match 4.

Date and Time: April 29, 2022; 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Japan.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sano International Cricket Ground is a balanced one and offers assistance to both bowlers and batters. Spinners will likely come into the game in the middle overs. Any score above 160 runs could be a par total.

Today’s KC vs NKL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Anil Kumar: He is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He has scored 434 runs at an average of 11.46 in 52 T20 games. He's expected to play a key role for his team.

Batters

Kohei Wakita: He has been exceptional with both bat and ball in this format. He has scored 867 runs and taken 111 wickets in 91 T20s.That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Jun Yamashita: He is a brilliant all-rounder who can make an impact with both bat and ball. He has picked up 66 wickets and scored 1352 runs in 88 T20s games at an average of 20.18. Yamashita could prove to be a wise multiplier pick in your KC vs NKL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Hiroto Nakamori: He will lead the bowling unit for his team. He has picked up 59 wickets in 56 T20s games. He is surely a must-pick in your fantasy team.

Five best players to pick in KC vs NKL Dream11 prediction team

S Chathurunga (NKL)

K Wakita (KC)

A Chandima (NKL)

H Nakamori (KC)

H Thilakarathne (NKL).

Key stats for KC vs NKL Dream11 prediction team

Kazumasa Hiratsuka: 1817 runs and 89 wickets in 93 T20s matches.

Ryuichi Ashida: 716 runs and 80 wickets in 72 T20s matches.

Souta Wada: 1223 runs and 18 wickets in 67 T20s matches.

KC vs NKL Dream11 Prediction

KC vs NKL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S. Noguchi, K Wakita, S Wada, H Yamashina, S Chathurunga, M Taniyama, J Yamashita, K Velleingiri, H Nakamori, S Singh-I, M Singh-III.

Captain: M Taniyama. Vice-Captain: J Yamashita.

KC vs NKL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anil Kumar, K Wakita, S Wada, H Yamashina, S Chathurunga, M Taniyama, J Yamashita, K Hiratsuka, H Nakamori, S Kumar-I, M Singh-III.

Captain: K Hiratsuka. Vice-Captain: S Wada.

