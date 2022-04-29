KC vs NKL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Japan T20 League, Match 4

Kanto Chargers (KC) will lock horns with North Kanto Lions (NKL) in the fourth match of the Japan Premier League at theSano International Cricket Ground 4 on April 29, Friday.

The third edition of the competition features five teams. The South Kanto Superkings will enter the tournament as strong favourites. Makoto Taniyama will lead the Kanto Chargers, while Reo Sakurano will captain the North Kanto Lions.

KC vs NKL Probable Playing XIs

KC

Hiro Yamashina, Kohei Wakita, Souta Wada, Yuto Sato, Abhinav Mahajan, Jun Yamashita, Makoto Taniyama (c), Sandeep Krishnan (Wk), Hiroto Nakamori, Sanjeev Kumar, Sunny Singh.

NKL

Lachie Lake, Reiji Suto, Reo Sakurano (c), Shan Chathuranga, Karthik Vellingiri, Kazumasa Hiratsuka, Shotaro Hirarsuka, Anil Chandraiah (Wk), Anushantha Chandima, Declan Mccomb, Mandeep Singh.

Match Details

Match: KC vs NKL, Japan Premier League (JPL) 2022, Match 4.

Date and Time: April 29, 2022; 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground 2.

Pitch Report

The wicket tends to support batters in the powerplay overs. Pacers might get some swing in the first few overs, but spinners are expected to come into play, with the wicket slowing down as the game wears on

Today’s KC vs NKL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandeep Krishnan: Krishnan has scored 188 runs in 19 T20s so far. He is expected to fetch crucial fantasy points.

Batters

Kohei Wakita: The Kanto Chargers batter has scored 867 runs so far from 70 innings in T20 cricket. He has also picked up 111 wickets.

All-rounders

Makoto Taniyama: Last season, Makoto scored 120 runs and picked up 13 wickets in five innings. He was his team’s leading run-scorer and wicket-taker.

Bowlers

Mandeep Singh: Singh has picked up 14 wickets from eight innings. His medium pace could be handy on slow wickets.

Three best players to pick in KC vs NKL Dream11 prediction team

Makoto Taniyama (KC)

Kohei Wakita (KC)

Kazumasa Hiratsuka (NKL).

Key stats for KC vs NKL Dream11 prediction team

Makoto Taniyama (KC) - 120 runs and 13 wickets from five innings in JPL 2021

Kohei Wakita (KC) - 867 runs from 70 innings and 111 wickets from 91 innings in T20s

Kazumasa Hiratsuka (NKL) - 1817 runs from 62 innings and 89 wickets from 87 innings in T20s.

KC vs NKL Dream11 Prediction (JPL 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Krishnan, Kohei Wakita, Shan Chaturanga, Reiji Suto, Makoto Taniyama, Kazumasa Hiratsuka, Karthik Vellingiri, Hiroto Nakamori, Mandell Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Sunny Singh.

Captain: Makoto Taniyama. Vice Captain: Kohei Wakita.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anil Kumar, Kohei Wakita, Shan Chaturanga, Souta Wada, Makoto Taniyama, Kazumasa Hiratsuka, Jun Yamashita, Hiroto Nakamori, Mandell Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Sunny Singh.

Captain: Jun Yamashita. Vice Captain: Kazumasa Hiratsuka.

Edited by Bhargav