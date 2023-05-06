KC vs NKL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Japan Premier League T20 2023, Match 9

Kansai Chargers (KC) will take on North Kanto Lions (NKL) in the ninth match of the Japan Premier League T20 2023 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan on Sunday, May 7. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at KC vs NKL Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

Both teams have lost their previous games and are yet to win a game this season. West Kanto Hurricanes won by 25 runs over North Kanto Lions, while South Kanto Super Kings won by 32 runs over Kansai Chargers.

Both teams will give their all in their search for the tournament's first victory.

KC vs NKL Match Details

The ninth match of the Japan Cricket League 2023 will be played on May 7 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to commence at 06.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KC vs NKL, Match 9th

Date and Time: May 07, 2023, 06.30 am IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Live Streaming: Fancode

KC vs NKL Pitch Report

The surface at the Sano International Cricket Ground is a balanced one where batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, seamers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 113 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 113

Average 2nd innings score: 110

KC vs NKL Probable Playing XI

KC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Makoto Taniyama (c), Charith Kodokara (wk), Chanaka Dushmantha, Abdul Samad, Yu Kinoshita, Safi Luqman, Khan Ajmal, Ullah Ihsan, Kohei Wakita, Jun Yamashita, and Prameeth Thewarapperuma.

NKL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Reo Sakurano (c), Anushantha Chandima, Ajay Kumar Thakur (wk), Kshitij Pathak, Koji Hardgrave-Abe, Vinoth Kumar Takoor, Ardene Ruhode, Ryan Drake, Hashan Thilakarathne, Roshan Dangal, and Kazumasa Hiratsuka.

Today’s KC vs NKL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kshitij Pathak

Kshitij Pathak is a talented batter in addition to being well behind the stumps. He is a safe choice for today's game.

Top Batter Pick

Reo Thomas

Reo Thomas looked good with both the bat and the ball in the previous game, scoring 11 runs and taking one wicket at a good economy rate. He is a must-have pick for KC vs NKL Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kazumasa Hiratsuka

Kazumasa Hiratsuka can prove to be effective with both the bat and the ball. He scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 88.89 while taking one wicket at an economy rate of 7.00 in one game.

Top Bowler Pick

Anushantha Chandima

Anushantha Chandima looked stunning with the ball in hand in the previous game, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 7.00. He is again expected to lead the bowling pack for his side, making him a key pick for today's game.

KC vs NKL match captain and vice-captain choices

Roshan Dangal

Roshan Dangal has been in top form with the ball, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.33 in one game. That makes him the fine pick for the captaincy in today's outing.

Makoto Taniyama

Makoto Taniyama has been bowling really well recently and was the leading wicket-taker from his side. He has picked up five wickets in three games in JPL 2022 and can be counted to pick up a couple of wickets in today's game.

5 Must-Picks for KC vs NKL, Match 9th

Vinoth Kumar Takoor

Yu Kinoshita

Safi Luqman

Ullah Ihsan

Ardene Ruhode

KC vs NKL match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be key. Thus, the likes of Jun Yamashita, Declan Suzuki, Shotaro Hiratsuka, and Makoto Taniyama will be the ones to watch out for in the KC vs NKL game.

KC vs NKL Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-To-Head League

KC vs NKL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: C Kodokara

Batters: C Dushmantha, R Saku, A Ruhode

All-rounders: Makoto Taniyama, Jun Yamashita, Shotaro Hiratsuka

Bowlers: R Dangal, A Chandima, H Thilakara, S Luqman

KC vs NKL Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

KC vs NKL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: K Pathak

Batters: C Dushmantha, R Saku, A Ruhode

All-rounders: Makoto Taniyama, Jun Yamashita, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Declan Suzuki

Bowlers: R Dangal, A Chandima, S Luqman

