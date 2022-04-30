KC vs WKH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Japan T20 League, Match 5

The Kansai Chargers (KC) and West Kanto Hurricanes (WKH) will lock horns in the fifth match of the Japan Premier League at Sano International Cricket Ground 1 on April 30, Saturday.

Makoto Taniyama will lead the Kansai Chargers, whereas Wataru Miyauchi will look after West Kanto Hurricanes' captaincy. Both sides will be eager to do well in all three departments and stay on top of the proceedings.

Both sides have some young talents and experienced cricketers who can put on a good show. Kazuma Kato-Stafford, the WKH all-rounder, will be one of the players to watch out for alongside KC skipper Makoto Taniyama.

KC vs WKH Probable Playing 11 Today

KC XI

Hiro Yamashina, Kohei Wakita, Souta Wada, Yuto Sato, Abhinav Mahajan, Jun Yamashita, Makoto Taniyama (c), Sandeep Krishnan (Wk), Hiroto Nakamori, Sanjeev Kumar, Sunny Singh

WKH XI

Shubham Shukla, Vinay Iyer, Wataru Miyauchi (c), Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Raheel Kano, Shogo Kimura, Oshantha Nanayakkara, Jisei Ando, Takurou Hagihara, Kakeru Ebisui, Sora Ichiki

Match Details

KC vs WKH, Japan Premier League (JPL) 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 30th April 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground 1

Pitch Report

The surface does not support batters at all. Bowlers are expected to dominate the proceedings right from the first ball of the game. We can trust the slow bowlers to turn the game upside down. Batting first, any score above 140 would be a safe one.

Today’s KC vs WKH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandeep Krishnan: Sandeep Krishnan has the ability to score some quick runs in the middle order. So far, he has scored 188 runs in 19 T20s. Moreover, we can trust Sandeep to give some crucial fantasy points from behind the wicket.

Batter

Kohei Wakita: The Kansai Chargers batter has an amazing record in the T20 format with 867 runs from his willow. Moreover, he bowls with good lines and lengths and has 111 wickets in this format.

All-rounder

Kazuma Kato-Stafford: He could be one of the best all-rounder choices for this encounter. He picked up a three-wicket haul in the season opener against North Kanto and he gets a chance to bat at No. 4.

Bowler

Sunny Singh: Leg spinner Sunny Singh will be one of the players to watch out for from the KC side. He has picked up 23 wickets from 18 T20s so far.

Top 3 best players to pick in KC vs WKH Dream11 prediction team

Kazuma Kato-Stafford (WKH)

Makoto Taniyama (KC)

Vinay Iyer (WKH)

Important stats for KC vs WKH Dream11 prediction team

Kazuma Kato-Stafford (WKH) - He picked up three crucial wickets and batted at No. 4 for WKH in the tournament opener in JPL 2022.

Makoto Taniyama (KC) - Makoto Taniyama, the skipper, has scored 120 runs and has 13 wickets from five innings in JPL 2021.

Kohei Wakita (KC) - Kohei Wakita, the KC all-rounder, has scored 867 runs from 70 innings and has picked up 111 wickets from 91 innings in T20s.

KC vs WKH Dream11 Prediction Today (JPL 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Krishnan, Kohei Wakita, Shogo Kimura, Souta Wada, Jisei Ando, Kazuma Stafford, Makoto Taniyama, Vinay Iyer, Raheel Kano, Sora Ichiki, Sunny Singh

Captain: Kazuma Stafford, Vice Captain: Makoto Taniyama

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wataru Miyauchi, Kohei Wakita, Shogo Kimura, Hiro Yamashina, Jisei Ando, Kazuma Stafford, Makoto Taniyama, Oshantha Nanayakkara, Hiroto Nakamori, Sora Ichiki, Sunny Singh

Captain: Kohei Wakita, Vice Captain: Jisei Ando

