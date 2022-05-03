LLG vs NWW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022, Match 1

Leinster Lightning (LLG) will take on the North-West Warriors (NWW) in the opening match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on Tuesday, 3 May.

Both teams will be eager to start their Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 campaign on a winning note. The North-West Warriors finished second in the 2021 edition as they returned with three wins, two losses and a no-result. Meanwhile, the Leinster Lightning topped the standings with four wins, one loss and a no-result.

LLG vs NWW Probable Playing 11 today

Leinster Lightning: George Dockrell (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Greg Ford, Gavin Hoey, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, David O’Halloran, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

North-West Warriors: Andy McBrine (c), Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Ryan Macbeth, William McClintock, Nathan McGuire, William Porterfield, Jared Wilson, Craig Young.

Match Details

LLG vs NWW, 1st Match, Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022

Date & Time: May 3rd 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin

Pitch Report

The track at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin is likely to be a good one to bat on, with big scores being pretty common at the venue. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

Today’s LLG vs NWW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Stephen Doheny is a hard-hitting batter who is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Andrew Balbirnie has been a prolific run-getter for Ireland. He can make a significant impact at the top of the order.

All-rounder

Andy McBrine can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder is a wicket-taker and can come in handy with the willow as well.

Bowler

Josh Little has a good record in List A cricket, picking up 50 wickets in 32 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in LLG vs NWW Dream11 Prediction Team

George Dockrell (LLG)

Andy McBrine (NWW)

Andrew Balbirnie (LLG)

Josh Little (LLG)

Craig Young (NWW)

LLG vs NWW Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022)

Dream11 Team for Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy.

Captain: Andy McBrine. Vice-captain: George Dockrell.

Dream11 Team for Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ryan Macbeth.

Captain: Craig Young. Vice-captain: Andrew Balbirnie.

