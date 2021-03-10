EAG vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's KCA Presidents Cup T20 Match - Mar 11, 2021

In match number 11 of the KCA Presidents Cup T20, the KCA Eagles will take on the KCA Panthers at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

The KCA Eagles started their KCA Presidents Cup T20 campaign with a convincing 40-run win over the KCA Tuskers. However, since then, they have lost two on the bounce, with their batting letting them down on both occasions. With four points from three games, they are fifth in the standings. The KCA Eagles will be hoping to return to winning ways tomorrow.

The KCA Panthers, on the other hand, have been dominant in the KCA Presidents Cup T20 so far. They are unbeaten in the tournament, having won all three of their games. Most of the KCA Panthers' outings have been close encounters, but they have held their nerve and found a way to get over the line. They will be eager to extend their winning streak in the in the KCA Presidents Cup T20 on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

KCA Eagles: Ananthakrishnan, Subin S, Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akhil M S, Rabin Krishnan, Sharafudheen, Gireesh P G, Abhishek Nair, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Aditya Krishnan, N.P. Basil, Basil Mathew

KCA Panthers: Adhidev J, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, KS Aarvind, Sachin Suresh, Prasoon Prasad, Monu Krishna, KK Jiyas, Jose Perayil, Nikhil Babu, Subin Suresh, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Anand Joseph, A K Sanjeev, K Sagar Mohan

Predicted Playing XIs

KCA Eagles: Subin S, Shiv Ganesh, Ashwin Anand, Akhil MS, Rabin Krishna M, Sharafuddeen NM, Rakesh KJ, Ananthakrishanan J, Adithya Krishnan K, KC Akshay, Sreehari S Nair

KCA Panthers: Aravind K Sanjeev, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, Sachin S, Ashiq Ali, KK Jiyas, Jose S Perayil, Hari Krishnan D, Nikhil Babu, Kiran Sagar Mohan

Match Details

Match: KCA Eagles vs KCA Panthers

Date & Time: March 11th 2021, 10 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha has produced some sporting tracks. The batsmen have been able to play shots on the up as the ball comes on to the bat nicely. However, the bowlers have constantly been in the game. A score of around 140-150 could be a par total at the venue.

KCA Presidents Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (EAG vs PAN)

Dream11 Team for KCA Eagles vs KCA Panthers - KCA Presidents Cup T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin S, Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sanjeev, Ashwin Anand, Jose S Perayil, Rakesh KJ, Ananthakrishanan J, Nikhil Babu, KK Jiyas, Sharafuddeen NM, KC Akshay

Captain: Jose S Perayil; Vice-captain: Ashwin Anand

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachin S, Sanju Sanjeev, Shoun Roger, Ashwin Anand, Jose S Perayil, Hari Krishnan D, Rabin Krishna M, Rakesh KJ, KK Jiyas, Sharafuddeen NM, KC Akshay

Captain: Sachin S; Vice-captain: Rakesh KJ